Letters to the Editor:

Still fighting
The state of Oklahoma still has a long way to go when it comes to criminal justice reform.
According to research from the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Oklahoma not only has the highest incarceration rates in the country, but as of 2018, it has the highest incarceration rates in the entire world.
The Oklahoma Policy Institute indicates that approximately 1,079 residents out of every 100,000 in the state are incarcerated. Comparatively, the U.S. rate is 698 individuals out of every 100,000 Americans.
The next highest incarceration rate in the world is the United Kingdom, which incarcerates only 139 out of every 100,000 of its residents.
These numbers are just simply unsustainable.
In Oklahoma, over $500 million is spent in taxpayer money to pay for overcrowded prisons.
Ultimately, incarceration is ineffective when it comes to rehabilitating individuals who commit nonviolent crimes.
The research is very clear that if the goal truly is to combat the drug crisis in Oklahoma, then substance abuse rehabilitation and therapeutic services are the only practical ways to begin alleviating the state’s drug problems.
Unfortunately, State Question 805, which sought to decrease prison sentences for nonviolent crimes, did not pass in the last election. However, that does not mean the fight is over.
It is imperative that Oklahomans come together, spread the word and continue to challenge state legislators in reversing the state’s criminal policies, which have cost hundreds of millions and devastated communities across the state.
Stephen Nanna, Tulsa
OESC heroes
The de facto heroes of the COVID-19 year are the employees of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
They handled a volume of Oklahomans who were no longer working due to COVID-19, amounting to about one out of every four residents.
Anger and frustration was their daily vitamin. They had guilt from not being able to help some who couldn’t understand the process. It left them in tears most nights.
OESC employees had to counsel applicants nonstop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., often taking the brunt of angry Oklahomans.
These Oklahomans did nothing wrong to lose their employment, irritated by that reality was overwhelming.
Then, about 20% of the applicants were fraudulent. Two-bit hustlers who saw an opportunity to make easy money in the fog of mass applications.
The OESC almost gave way to sheer volume. But the director stepped down, or probably ran away, and the new director dove in head first.
I was frustrated at our Tulsa location for what appeared to be gross neglect and attitudes towards clients.
My frustration turned to wisdom when I saw the big, very big, picture. They couldn’t handle it; nobody could.
Still in the middle of our recession, the OESC has risen to the challenge. Thanks OESC for overcoming.
Clyde Hinman, Tulsa
Lawsuit rejection
Tulsa World editorial board exposes extreme liberal bias in its smackdown of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s decision to join the Texas lawsuit to block electoral votes from four swing states that voted for Joe Biden (“Tulsa World editorial: AG Hunter ought to drop move to throw out millions of votes in other states,” Dec. 11).
Apparently, the Tulsa World agrees it is perfectly OK for a secretary of state to alter voting laws without seeking ratification of the state legislature.
The Tulsa World would have us believe it is not necessary to verify signatures on mail-in or absentee ballots and extend voting deadlines to favor a preferred candidate.
Oh, and it will not be necessary for the ballot to have a postmark. And while the illegitimate ballots are being counted, the poll watchers will not be allowed to watch.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit. There are millions of people like me who question why.
We are a nation of laws, and it seems evident that the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia ignored their own laws during this election.
If we allow states to make up voting laws on the fly, the following statement will become even more profound in the future of this nation: It’s not the people who vote that count; it’s the people who count the votes.
John Council, Jenks