Letters to the Editor

Christianity that is demonstrated, not just with public symbols, but with compassion, forgiveness, reconciliation and caring for those in need;

Creative governments that don’t just obstruct when they disagree but offer alternative paths that still meet our pressing needs;

A planet with a protected (colorful) biodiversity so that human beings can continue to live and thrive.

These issues are complex and challenging, but please don’t let fear of a changing world create enemies where there is mostly positive intent. I will try to do the same.

Emily Bibens, Tulsa

Supporting families

As many Oklahomans begin receiving the third round of stimulus payments included in the latest $1.9 billion COVID-19 package, the sense of relief at this latest windfall may be short-lived.

The $1,400 is nice, but what happens the next time something unexpected happens? One area of relief that continues to be ignored is paid family leave.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed in March 2020, mandated that employers provide 14 days of paid sick leave to all employees and added up to 12 weeks of paid leave for coronavirus.