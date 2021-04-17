Letters to the Editor

Founding guns
Regarding the Second Amendment, we often hear the debate on what the Founders intended in drafting this amendment among the Bill of Rights.
I believe we need to be true to the thoughts and intentions of the Founders by allowing each household to own a muzzle-loading musket with sufficient ball and powder to hold off an attack for a period of time.
Also, with a special license, each household could have a dueling pistol set.
We must be true to our Founders when implementing these amendments!
Mark Bailey, Tulsa
Colorful world
In response to an April 13 letter stating a belief that ideologies of the political left will create a “socialist gray world,” here is some of what I, as a left-leaning person, would like to see (“Socialists turning America gray”):
Support for books and stories that better represent the wide range of human experience respectfully;
Well-funded public services and town squares that provide a beautiful and welcoming space for all;
Christianity that is demonstrated, not just with public symbols, but with compassion, forgiveness, reconciliation and caring for those in need;
Creative governments that don’t just obstruct when they disagree but offer alternative paths that still meet our pressing needs;
A planet with a protected (colorful) biodiversity so that human beings can continue to live and thrive.
These issues are complex and challenging, but please don’t let fear of a changing world create enemies where there is mostly positive intent. I will try to do the same.
Emily Bibens, Tulsa
Supporting families
As many Oklahomans begin receiving the third round of stimulus payments included in the latest $1.9 billion COVID-19 package, the sense of relief at this latest windfall may be short-lived.
The $1,400 is nice, but what happens the next time something unexpected happens? One area of relief that continues to be ignored is paid family leave.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed in March 2020, mandated that employers provide 14 days of paid sick leave to all employees and added up to 12 weeks of paid leave for coronavirus.
In contrast, Family Medical Leave Act provides up to 12 weeks unpaid leave, leaving many families to rely on short-term disability benefits or savings.
Seeing GoFundMe fundraisers shared to help offset the unexpected costs of leave beyond what employers offer isn’t uncommon and is a lifeline for parents with sick kids, babies in intensive care and spouses with cancer.
It has taken a global pandemic for the U.S. government to mandate that employers provide a baseline level of family support to their employees. The most shocking part is that paid leave after the birth of a child, serious injury or illness unrelated to COVID-19, or death of a family member all remain unchanged.
A gainfully employed individual has better family benefits provided when their daycare closes due to a COVID-19 outbreak than when they give birth.
We should urge our state legislators and national policymakers to craft legislation providing working Oklahomans the support they deserve permanently, not just during the pandemic.
Karen Durham,
Oklahoma City
Tesla leads
Having been an electric vehicle owner for the past 13 months, I was glad to see the Tulsa World publish the article “4 things to know before you buy an electric vehicle” (April 3) written by Mark Phelan of the Detroit Free Press.
Overall, it was informative; however, I found it puzzling that Tesla was never mentioned. Tesla, designed and built in the U.S., is by far the leader in electric vehicle technology.
With the long-range models, you can drive virtually anywhere in the 48 states and across Canada using only Tesla superchargers. Also, the driving experience is quite amazing.
Don Bomer, Tulsa
Excellent carrier
I would like to give a shout out to Philip Money, our paper carrier. Even during the severe winter weather he delivered faithfully.
It was service above and beyond. Thank you from the Windsor Lake neighborhood in Owasso.
Donald Wells, Owasso