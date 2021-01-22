Letters to the Editor

Members of an elected institution opposing an election, in spite of unambiguous evidence, is both an unholy irony and a betrayal of the constitutional system of checks and balances.

Lankford said he “suspects” many Oklahomans think there was “at least some voter fraud.” He offered no single, specific example of election fraud and concluded that, after the questions were reviewed by state leaders and courts, “questions still persist.”

His logic is circular.

Lankford knows those questions were found meritless by qualified judges and experts, but he uses the benign word “reviewed.”

This is a calculated choice in order to disguise the truth.

His conclusion that he and other untrained politicians must substitute their judgment for the judiciary’s because questions remain is baseless.

If questions remain, they should be heard by a qualified trier of fact, not him and his buddies. What he really said is, “The courts have tossed out all the cases, therefore we must substitute our conclusions.”

That he and the Oklahoma House representatives don’t trust the judiciary is insulting and dangerous.