Letters to the Editor

Skeptical opinion
It is inconceivable to me that a decent human being would not simply use a face mask when requested to protect another vulnerable human, especially when asked in a time of fear and danger, as reported on Jan. 12 in “Mullin refused to wear mask while huddled during siege.”
His response was that he was skeptical of masks effectiveness in reducing COVID-19 risks.
You would think Mullin could put aside his skeptical opinion and do this very hard thing of putting on a mask with the knowledge that over 400,000 Americans have lost their lives to this pandemic.
Even if he was right, could he not just simply accommodate this simple request just because of this moment of urgency?
Is this the character of the person I want to represent me and my neighbors in our U.S. Congress?
I will be supporting the next candidate who runs against him with my money, door knocking and making phone calls.
Ken Seidel, Claremore
No fear
“Lunatic” and “weak-minded” were two fitting pejoratives used in the Tulsa World to describe the mob that overran the Capitol, but the descriptor that strikes me is “arrogant.”
As they were attacking police, vandalizing the building and looking for politicians to hang, they were mugging for cameras and bragging on social media.
They showed no fear of retribution. And why should they?
President Donald Trump has shown them repeatedly over the last four years how a powerful white male can do pretty much anything and get away with it.
Lie after lie, outrage after outrage, the president’s enablers just made excuses for his disgraceful conduct.
Now, those who did nothing as Trump divided the nation want to give his latest subversion a pass in the name of “unity” and “moving forward.”
We can do better. Let’s unite by holding Trump and his seditionists accountable for their actions and supporting President Joe Biden.
Then we can move forward to restore faith in our democracy.
David Scharf, Tulsa
Beyond politics
Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Stephanie Bice and Kevin Hern signaled willingness to object to electoral vote certification and create an investigative commission.
Members of an elected institution opposing an election, in spite of unambiguous evidence, is both an unholy irony and a betrayal of the constitutional system of checks and balances.
Lankford said he “suspects” many Oklahomans think there was “at least some voter fraud.” He offered no single, specific example of election fraud and concluded that, after the questions were reviewed by state leaders and courts, “questions still persist.”
His logic is circular.
Lankford knows those questions were found meritless by qualified judges and experts, but he uses the benign word “reviewed.”
This is a calculated choice in order to disguise the truth.
His conclusion that he and other untrained politicians must substitute their judgment for the judiciary’s because questions remain is baseless.
If questions remain, they should be heard by a qualified trier of fact, not him and his buddies. What he really said is, “The courts have tossed out all the cases, therefore we must substitute our conclusions.”
That he and the Oklahoma House representatives don’t trust the judiciary is insulting and dangerous.
To undermine the judicial branch and render their conclusions moot is a subversion of our system of checks and balances. This goes beyond playing politics.
This is toying with treason.
Oklahoma needs politicians who serve with a servant’s heart, communicate facts, show clear thinking and solve, not create problems. Epic fail.
Scott Goodpaster, Tulsa
Bad app
Having recently successfully pre-registered for my COVID-19 vaccination, I was very disappointed in the performance of the app for scheduling appointments.
At precisely 8 a.m. on a recent Thursday, I launched the app, only to find it unresponsive, with long delays to update a page.
I finally reached the page where one chooses a date range, and noticed a window indicating that I needed to schedule and confirm an appointment within 120 seconds.
You guessed it: The time expired before the page could even update with available times.
Now it seems that there are no appointments left.
I dialed 211 to talk to someone about the app, but as of this writing I have been on music hold for over an hour.
Is this the best we can do, Oklahoma?
Ray Pullmann,
Broken Arrow