Letters to the Editor

Cancel culture

There has been disdain expressed over U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin not wearing a mask when with other House members during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Let’s get some facts on the table.

There was national news of Mullin and a retired law enforcement officer confronting the mob alongside four Capitol officers.

Instead of cowering in the basement, his courage was exemplary in putting his life on the line to protect other House members and rioters.

If the Democrats’ cry for unity wasn’t so ludicrous, it would be humorous.

For four years, we have been told to sit down and shut up.

We have been called “deplorables” by Hillary Clinton; President Barack Obama said we cling to our guns and Bibles, and Katie Couric said we needed to be deprogrammed.

There are over 75 million of us deplorables out here, and we are not interested in a civil war. But we are adamant in protecting our rights and freedoms promised by the Constitution.

We have seen the First Amendment rights of conservative voices eliminated by social media with approval from the Democrats and media.