Letters to the Editor

Lankford’s votes
I was so disappointed in Sen. James Lankford’s behavior on Jan. 6.
He claimed not to understand how questioning the votes of primarily minority voters would be perceived and would incite those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
I have never doubted Lankford’s intelligence and receive his newsletter, so I was surprised at the offered excuse.
However, I do believe in second chances.
His votes on the Biden administration Cabinet nominees have not done anything to redeem him.
He voted against Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Hispanic, and Pete Buttigieg, who is gay.
Unfortunately, Lankford appears to not understand the impact of his votes on those who continue to be victims of prejudice.
It is handy for Lankford to start questioning a person’s length of experience now.
But that begs the question as to why in 2017 Lankford voted for Betsy DeVos as the education secretary. She had no experience with public schools.
In the final analysis, Lankford will have to face the voters of Oklahoma, and he won’t be getting votes from our house.
L.J. French, Tulsa
Cancel culture
There has been disdain expressed over U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin not wearing a mask when with other House members during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Let’s get some facts on the table.
There was national news of Mullin and a retired law enforcement officer confronting the mob alongside four Capitol officers.
Instead of cowering in the basement, his courage was exemplary in putting his life on the line to protect other House members and rioters.
If the Democrats’ cry for unity wasn’t so ludicrous, it would be humorous.
For four years, we have been told to sit down and shut up.
We have been called “deplorables” by Hillary Clinton; President Barack Obama said we cling to our guns and Bibles, and Katie Couric said we needed to be deprogrammed.
There are over 75 million of us deplorables out here, and we are not interested in a civil war. But we are adamant in protecting our rights and freedoms promised by the Constitution.
We have seen the First Amendment rights of conservative voices eliminated by social media with approval from the Democrats and media.
If they can do it to us, then they can do it to you. The cancel culture is strong and healthy in liberal camps.
President Joe Biden said in his campaign that he will go after gun laws. Since when is one right less significant than another?
Keith Louderback,
Claremore
President for all
President Joe Biden ran on a promise to be a president for all Americans.
His actions in his first month show that he intends to honor that promise, regardless of politics.
Here’s a short list:
Health care — increased the availability of affordable care;
Virus protection — accelerated the manufacture and distribution of vaccines; created federally funded community vaccination centers; reinstated travel restrictions on hotspot countries; and, centralized management of the federal response;
Jobs — strengthened the “Buy American” Act, closing loopholes and restricting waivers, both of which allowed the purchase of manufactured foreign goods instead of U.S. manufactured goods;
Economy — extended the pause on student loan payments; increased access to food and unemployment benefits; extended moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures; and, laid the foundation for a $15 minimum wage;
Housing — began reversal of Housing and Urban Development policies restricting access to fair housing;
Foreign policy — drastically changed U.S. policy toward Russian interference in our elections and tolerance for Russian cyberattacks on our institutions and businesses;
National security — improved the national security apparatus through policies to improve recruiting and retention;
Ethics — established ethical requirements preventing federal employees from self-dealing and upholding the independence of the Department of Justice.
Regulation — modernized and simplified federal regulatory approval process.
A lot of Oklahomans didn’t vote for Biden. But regardless of political affiliation, we’ll all benefit from what he’s already accomplished.
Some economically, but all will benefit because these policies improve life for all of us, not solely political allies.
Mary Hughes, Tulsa