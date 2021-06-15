Letters to the Editor

Food prices
Since the pandemic, I know that grocery prices have gone up about 30%.
This line that the supply is just catching up to demand to justify another major increase in prices is just pure smoke. This belief that people are flush with cash because of the stimulus payments is, also, pure smoke.
While the cost of living has increased about 6%, raising the cost of products by about 30% is just price gouging.
As for the people who got stimulus payments, they lived on that. That many people are now going out after being vaccinated does not mean they are flush with cash.
They are just glad to socialize finally and be with family, and some people can even go back to work.
All this to-do about having to raise prices until production can catch up is a boondoggle.
Much of the food that wasn’t being sold. It was being stored for later delivery, such as canned goods and frozen foods whose shelf-life is still within range.
Roger Redden, Muskogee
Touching cartoon
The editorial cartoon in the May 31 newspaper was amazing.
It said everything we adults felt on that eventful day of remembrance; we are remembering the men and women who gave their lives so that we have the freedom we are enjoying today.
The illustration of the child holding his cap over his heart while saying “Thank you,” after his Dad explained what the day was about is so touching.
We fly and exhibit our American flags on that day, but we also have in our hearts the people we are remembering as we wave our flags.
Thank you, Tulsa World.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Backlash, again
It’s Nina Simone and Langston Hughes’ “Backlash Blues” all over again.
Many voices have rumbled and thundered about our country’s history of inequality and oppression.
President Joe Biden, apparently unfazed over his political consequences four years hence, came to Tulsa’s doorstep to add his refrain; a joy to behold.
The dominant caste, from the past, fighting to maintain their grip, represented by the 91% white Oklahoma Legislature has a response — House Bill 1775.
Journalist Isabel Wilkerson, author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” would not be surprised by this backlash bill by legislators.
The script requires no sullied memories from the past to challenge the dominant caste’s station.
The social hierarchy demands purity for the apex. Children should never learn of tar and feathers.
In a world with justice, mean old Mr. Backlash should be the one left to sing the blues.
Andy Tomlinson, Tulsa
Greenwood credits
Many Tulsans are wondering whether as a consequence of recent international attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre we are becoming the new Charlottesville, Virginia — the scene of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally and now often associated with racism in our national conversation.
Some Tulsans have acknowledged this situation but consider it to be temporary. Perhaps this is so. Or perhaps not.
The city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma should consider funding Tulsa Race Massacre reparations in whole or in part through tax credits to mitigate negative national perceptions of our community, which might otherwise stunt future economic growth.
We must recognize that some Tulsans and other Oklahomans would object to being forced to pay taxes to fund reparations.
Yet, tax credits that would fund properly vetted United Way organizations and would be subject to IRS audits might be seen as a positive by Tulsans who would oppose mandatory tax-funded reparations.
Some Tulsans have said just that.
The tax credits could potentially focus on a narrow range of Greenwood-focused programs such as affordable housing, educational scholarships, small business financing and perhaps even direct reparation payments for living massacre survivors.
Asheville, North Carolina, Evanston, Illinois, Burlington, Vermont, and Providence, Rhode Island, have already implemented or are actively considering reparations programs.
Tulsa and Oklahoma have every reason to join them, studying tax credits as one feasible funding alternative.
Laurence J. Yadon, Tulsa