Letters to the Editor

Food prices

Since the pandemic, I know that grocery prices have gone up about 30%.

This line that the supply is just catching up to demand to justify another major increase in prices is just pure smoke. This belief that people are flush with cash because of the stimulus payments is, also, pure smoke.

While the cost of living has increased about 6%, raising the cost of products by about 30% is just price gouging.

As for the people who got stimulus payments, they lived on that. That many people are now going out after being vaccinated does not mean they are flush with cash.

They are just glad to socialize finally and be with family, and some people can even go back to work.

All this to-do about having to raise prices until production can catch up is a boondoggle.

Much of the food that wasn’t being sold. It was being stored for later delivery, such as canned goods and frozen foods whose shelf-life is still within range.

Roger Redden, Muskogee

Touching cartoon

The editorial cartoon in the May 31 newspaper was amazing.