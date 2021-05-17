Letters to the Editor

Teach the trouble
A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history.
With the event’s centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race reconciliation?
One response comes in the form of House Bill 1775.
With it, Gov. Kevin Stitt, the bill’s underwhelming sponsors and the vast majority of our Legislature have voted, maddeningly, to obscure race in the pursuit of publicly addressing racial injustices.
How can justice be equal under the law if its inequalities cannot be taught?
The bill discourages teaching hard topics, such as these:
KKK membership grew in Green Country after June 1, 1921.
Tulsa bulldozed a resilient Greenwood District a second time in the 1960s.
Our jails are filled disproportionately with poor Black Tulsan men today.
Color blind to the hard hues of our state, these leaders clamor to become the proverbial first Lord Norths of Oklahoma race relations, the British leader who lost the American colonies.
At least, in this, HB 1775 is numbered appropriately, if accidentally: for it was the year after 1775 that Americans cast off their British color blinders.
And so should public educators toss overboard what passes here as pedagogy by parliament.
Overturn the bill. Teach to the trouble.
Until then, my dear public school colleagues, we in private education await your invitations to guest lecture.
Benjamin Peters, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Benjamin Peters is the Hazel Rogers Associate Professor of Media Studies at the University of Tulsa.
Big lie costs
I voted for every Republican candidate for president from 1964 to 1996. But, I couldn’t vote for George W. Bush in 2000 because he announced that he was determined to attack Iraq.
He was told that Iraq was making a nuclear bomb, which they weren’t. And there was plenty of evidence to support that conclusion.
Nonetheless, Bush launched an unjustified, unilateral and unnecessary attack on Iraq in March 2003. It was based on a big lie.
The result of that lie was 4,424 U.S. military personnel killed, and 31,952 wounded at a cost of over $2 trillion. That doesn’t include the hundreds of thousands of Iraqi soldiers and civilians killed and wounded.
The consequences of today’s big lie — that President Donald Trump had actually won the election — is yet to be determined. But the cost estimate through March was $521 million.
Of course, there is the undetermined cost of the diminished credibility of our elections along with the barriers to voting being put in place by Republican lawmakers to consider.
There also is a cost to splitting a major political party where members disrespect each other and spread absurd conspiracy theories.
Whether the Republican Party can reassemble itself into a respectable, coherent choice for voters of all stripes remains to be seen.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Incorrect reading
Much political hay has been made of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent signing of House Bill 1775.
In the process, many in the media and elsewhere have offered descriptions or opinions of the bill without first reading its full text.
This negligence is most obvious in the oft-repeated claim that the bill prohibits teachers from presenting material that might make students feel “discomfort.” It does not.
The actual language of the bill states that “(n)o teacher … shall require or make part of a course the following concepts: … (that) any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex”. They key word there is “should.”
The legislation does not establish a subjective standard – it doesn’t matter if the curriculum “might” make students feel discomfort or guilt.
Rather, the bill only prohibits the teaching of certain objective “concepts” including the concept that current students “should” feel guilt or discomfort simply because of their racial identity.
So, in truth, HB 1775 doesn’t limit teaching of the Tulsa race massacre or even seek to relieve students from any naturally occurring distress that material might produce.
Rather, it simply prohibits a teacher from instructing students that they “should” feel guilty, etc. about the massacre because of their race.
In that way, the bill appropriately combats the notion that current students are, by virtue of their race alone, complicit in tragic historical events.
That, to me, sounds like prudent and progressive educational policy.
Mark Sanders, Tulsa