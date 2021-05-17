Letters to the Editor

The consequences of today’s big lie — that President Donald Trump had actually won the election — is yet to be determined. But the cost estimate through March was $521 million.

Of course, there is the undetermined cost of the diminished credibility of our elections along with the barriers to voting being put in place by Republican lawmakers to consider.

There also is a cost to splitting a major political party where members disrespect each other and spread absurd conspiracy theories.

Whether the Republican Party can reassemble itself into a respectable, coherent choice for voters of all stripes remains to be seen.

Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa

Incorrect reading

Much political hay has been made of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent signing of House Bill 1775.

In the process, many in the media and elsewhere have offered descriptions or opinions of the bill without first reading its full text.

This negligence is most obvious in the oft-repeated claim that the bill prohibits teachers from presenting material that might make students feel “discomfort.” It does not.