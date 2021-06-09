Letters to the Editor

Big Pharma
In response to the column “Let’s keep American science on top” (May 27), here are some facts:
The U.S. has the most expensive medical care system per capita in the world. But we rank 37th in overall quality of medical care. The socialist system in France is No. 1 in quality.
About 1.9 million Americans import their prescriptions due to exorbitant U.S. prices. Same pills, from the same factory.
Drug manufacturers are allowed to charge whatever price they like.
Remember when hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli increased an HIV drug from $13 per pill to $750 per pill?
Or when Rodelis Therapeutics increased a tuberculosis drug from $500 for 30 pills to $10,500 for 30 pills?
Don’t look for ethics from Big Pharma.
Have a gander at opioids and Stackler family killing machine.
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky drags down about $30 million a year but was named by the Justice Department as being “actively involved” in marketing an antipsychotic drug to children and the elderly despite an FDA warning.
Medicare is forbidden to negotiate with drug companies. That means the higher costs of drugs for Medicare are higher copayments for everyone.
Big Pharma says it spends a lot on research. The companies spend much more on marketing.
Among the 13 biggest pharmaceutical companies, $13.78 trillion made in revenue. Those spent $1.04 trillion on marketing and $643 million on research.
About 36 million prescriptions went unfilled in the U.S.
We’re sick. They are stinking rich. Regulate prices. No ads. Allow negotiations.
Grant McClintock, Tulsa
Too right
My once-favored political party has become extremist. Our founders wanted a democracy, not a dictatorship nor a theocracy.
But President George H.W. Bush discovered he could not fly without his right wing. So his son leaned to the religious right.
Unhappy Southern Democrats shifted to the Republican Party and skillfully strengthened the right wing.
At one time, we fought fun and friendly battles on issues and made compromises as we designed our party platform.
Then Sen. Newt Gingrich came up with a party creed and those of us who disagreed with items in the party platform were excluded from activism. In the absence of any kind of moderation, even Sen. Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Liz Chaney are now being excluded.
The extreme right wing believes in unregulated capitalism. Growth, selling more stuff for profit leads their list of values.
Belief replaces science with no concern for pollution or preserving life and sharing resources on planet Earth. Ignoring warnings of overpopulation, women may not choose to limit family size.
While once champions of family values, they now give party leaders a pass on sexual ethics, disdain social welfare programs, favor unbridled gun ownership, are filled with anger and refuse to condemn the recent use of violence against our government.
Above all, they oppose monitored public education, which is the only way we can be certain that students are learning unbridled, unbiased truth as opposed to belief.
Tribalism, power, winning elections are now more important than truth.
Jesus said to seek the truth. Amen.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
Counselor praise
Kudos to Webster High School lead counselor Susan Allen! (“’The comeback kid’: Webster senior goes from dropout to college-bound achiever,” May 24).
Allen is responsible for guiding half the student body and, yet, she sees the potential in each one.
She does her best to steer them on the path to graduation. This year will see 100% of Webster High School seniors graduating in no small part to counselor Susan Allen.
Sally Carter, Tulsa
Early paper
For the first time in several years, my Tulsa World was not in my yard when I stepped off the porch in the morning recently.
I first checked online to see if it was late because of the storm. But, alas, I thought my new carrier had missed me and called circulation.
The person who answered was so nice and updated my information. I prepared to leave to work early so I could pick up a paper at a store.
And, when I went out, lo and behold while I was talking to the staffer, the paper had been delivered.
I am sorry I was so impatient, but would like for all newspaper readers to be like me — unable to start the day without the newspaper.
And thanks to the nice person who took my call.
Pat Reeder, Claremore