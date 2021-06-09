Letters to the Editor

Allen is responsible for guiding half the student body and, yet, she sees the potential in each one.

She does her best to steer them on the path to graduation. This year will see 100% of Webster High School seniors graduating in no small part to counselor Susan Allen.

Sally Carter, Tulsa

Early paper

For the first time in several years, my Tulsa World was not in my yard when I stepped off the porch in the morning recently.

I first checked online to see if it was late because of the storm. But, alas, I thought my new carrier had missed me and called circulation.

The person who answered was so nice and updated my information. I prepared to leave to work early so I could pick up a paper at a store.

And, when I went out, lo and behold while I was talking to the staffer, the paper had been delivered.

I am sorry I was so impatient, but would like for all newspaper readers to be like me — unable to start the day without the newspaper.

And thanks to the nice person who took my call.

Pat Reeder, Claremore