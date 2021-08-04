Letters to the Editor

There is no such thing as a right to spread deadly disease, and no one should be free to do so.

Businesses should have a right not to spread disease and to require vaccines and masks of patrons as well as employees.

We should all keep in mind that as the situation changes, the guidelines will also change.

Cindy Catli,

Broken Arrow

Freedoms

I started smoking when I was 16 years old. I quit 31 years later when my first grandchild was born in 1993.

My wife quit two years later when grandson started telling his parents that “Nana ‘moked.”

About the same time, it was becoming more well-known that second-hand smoke was causing health problems.

I have apologized to both my children for not paying attention when they complained in the car that the smoke was choking them.

So to make things better, laws made smoking and nonsmoking areas in restaurants. That, of course, made about as much sense as having a no-urinating section in a swimming pool.