Letters to the Editor

Moving virus
Kudos to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for changing its guidelines as the virus continues to mutate and flourish.
This is not a static situation. There can’t be a one-and-done policy for this.
I’ve heard people say, “I’m done with this,” and, “I’m so tired of this.”
Well, who isn’t?
I’m sure people who have died, people on ventilators, people who are begging for the vaccine on their deathbed said the same thing. But this virus doesn’t care who’s done with it.
It’s not going to stop itself. If we don’t stop it, more people will die.
Vaccines work. Masks work.
These governors who sign orders to prohibit mandates are using the ultimate, and most cynical, form of government overreach, not to mention a malicious form of cancel culture.
What else but “malicious” can you call canceling the prevention of disease?
The conservative party has always championed free enterprise and deregulation, never personal freedoms like whom one can love or the right to choose.
They’ve always upheld that a business can refuse service to anyone (see Masterpiece Bakery v. CCRC). In a capitalist society, patrons are free to go elsewhere.
There is no such thing as a right to spread deadly disease, and no one should be free to do so.
Businesses should have a right not to spread disease and to require vaccines and masks of patrons as well as employees.
We should all keep in mind that as the situation changes, the guidelines will also change.
Cindy Catli,
Broken Arrow
Freedoms
I started smoking when I was 16 years old. I quit 31 years later when my first grandchild was born in 1993.
My wife quit two years later when grandson started telling his parents that “Nana ‘moked.”
About the same time, it was becoming more well-known that second-hand smoke was causing health problems.
I have apologized to both my children for not paying attention when they complained in the car that the smoke was choking them.
So to make things better, laws made smoking and nonsmoking areas in restaurants. That, of course, made about as much sense as having a no-urinating section in a swimming pool.
Then to make things better, laws banned smoking in public buildings.
Then it extended to stores, restaurants and even outdoor public parks. Some states even banned smoking in bars.
This proved that some states cared about the health of the public.
Personal freedoms end when people’s actions endanger others.
Notice traffic laws.
Fast forward 28 years. A pandemic threatens the world’s population; Oklahoma government does nothing.
And what are people doing? Refusing to get vaccinated or even wear a mask.
And they have no real reason other than “I don’t wanna” and “You can’t make me.”
I had lung cancer six years ago and had my right lung removed.
I’ve been vaccinated, but because its efficacy is not 100%, I still wear a mask to protect me from the selfish who see no harm. I will not die from being stupid.
William Luther,
Broken Arrow
No mask. No service
Over the years, why has no one ever been politically offended or thought their personal freedoms were taken away by signs that say “No shirt. No shoes. No service”?