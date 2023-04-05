Obscenity police

The activists in Oklahoma City have restricted access to library materials ("State school board unanimously passes rules targeting library content, disclosure requirements," March 23).

Why don’t they just pass a bill or rules that allow the obscenity police to gain access to homes with young children and jail parents who have old encyclopedias since they contain diagrams of male and female reproductive systems?

Seems to me we’re walking backwards.

Randall Eggert, Sand Springs

Letters to the editor of the Sand Springs Leader are encouraged. Letters must be signed and include a daytime phone number for verification. Phone numbers will not be printed in the newspaper.

Please keep letters to 200 or fewer words. Candidate endorsements will not be published. Letters may be edited for length, content and readability and may be declined at the discretion of the editor.

Email letters to news@sandspringsleader.com or mail them to: Editor, Sand Springs Leader, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.