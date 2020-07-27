Dark Ages are back
Columnist Ginnie Graham’s piece on July 19 (“Supreme Court ruling will hurt women’s health care”) was very disturbing.
The topic shows our country is taking a step backward, and we need some youth on the Supreme Court. The seven on the Supreme Court who voted in favor of the decision are either too old or refuse to remember the 1980s and 1990s.
I remember at that period of time companies would have their insurance providers refuse to pay for birth control pills, with or without religious beliefs.
I paid out of pocket every month. I worked for a company that employed mostly men and was owned by people of the Mormon faith. Because of their religious beliefs, they refused to pay for birth control but would pay for Viagra for men. As more women were employed, the company changed its policy in the early 1990s.
Now the Supreme Court has made this decision to allow companies to tell insurance providers to refuse payment for birth control. Again, as in the past, women will have to pay out of pocket. In many cases, this cost cannot be added to the budget. This will lead to more unwanted births.
So we are back to the Dark Ages. Women are second-class citizens, and men rule. We’re back to where insurance refuses birth control payments but pays for Viagra.
I just hope men can afford child support.
Helen K. King, Tulsa
Affecting worldwide health
In the July 18 letter “Trump has failed in the pandemic response,” the writer detailed how the president has failed Americans.
President Donald Trump has also failed the world.
The Trump administration notified Congress this month that the U.S. is formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization. The failure to cooperate would put millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide at risk to contract COVID-19, not to mention the impact on routine immunizations programs.
Millions of children are depending on WHO to deliver life-saving health interventions.
Without WHO, long-standing U.S. and global investments in polio eradication and measles elimination could be erased.
In the past 30 years, the number of wild polio virus cases has decreased by 99.9%.
Now is the time for Congress to ask critical questions about how the administration’s decision will affect U.S. public health including its immunization priorities that ultimately saves lives worldwide and protects U.S. citizens.
This past week, 34 senators sent a letter to Trump, urging him to reverse his short-sighted and counterproductive decision to withdraw the U.S. from WHO.
Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern should stand up for WHO. We should be engaged with WHO and also contribute to global assistance programs like Gavi and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria in our next COVID-19 relief package.
If not, COVID-19 will continue to spread worldwide, and Americans will remain in grave danger.
Felisa Hilbert, Broken Arrow
Valuing all human life
Columnist Nicholas Goldberg in his piece “End of life act works, deserves expansion,” argues for expansion of laws that enable “... people to end their lives on their own terms ...”.
As society already condones ending life, for any reason, at the beginning with abortion, it follows that ending life in old age (or any age) should also be acceptable.
However, consider a radical counterargument: All human life is sacred in all its stages.
These are completely opposing views that will produce radically different societies.
A society that values all human life as sacred in all its stages will develop laws, policies and citizens accordingly.
A society that views all human life as expendable and contingent on shifting standards will develop laws, policies and citizens accordingly.
Which type of society do you wish to live in?
Linda Shekhdar, Tulsa