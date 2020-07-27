Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT. * AT 839 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO THE ADVISORY AREA. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ONE HALF INCH TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA TODAY ALLOWING FOR SOILS TO BECOME VERY SATURATED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... CATOOSA... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... LEONARD... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO POSSIBLY 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 221 AND 232. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&