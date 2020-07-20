Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL ROGERS... SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT... AT 507 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES NORTHWEST OF COLLINSVILLE, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... SKIATOOK... COLLINSVILLE... SPERRY... VERA...