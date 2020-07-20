No Winston Churchill
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1940 concerning the Battle of Britain said “Never in the field of human conflict has so much owed by so many to so few.”
For the Trump administration the quote will be, “Never in the field of human suffering has so little been done for so long by so many.”
William Ross, Tulsa
Thanks for choosing health
I want to thank the Oklahoman and American people for choosing to wear a mask, distancing and staying home to save our state and county and me and you.
Who or how does it hurt? Please make your choice yourself.
Phyllis Chaney, Henryetta
Lessons from Thailand
In a recent online article about Thailand’s fewer COVID-19 deaths and positive cases, a photo was shown of their school students.
All were masked and seated at separate desks suitably distanced. Each desk had a three-sided, clear plexiglass shield around it, protecting each student and quite likely their teacher as well.
Perhaps we should consider such a relatively inexpensive protection device for our students and teaching staff.
Roxanna Chamberlin, Tulsa
Not about politics
To those who think wearing a mask and social distancing tramples on their constitutional right, this has nothing to do with politics or rights.
Rather, it is about saving lives and stamping out a deadly virus.
The life you save may be your own!
Sheila Ernissee, Tulsa
Mean-spirited student ban
The Trump administration recently attempted to ban international college students from attending online-only courses.
This diminishes our America that thrives by attracting the best minds that subsidize our local students. It is also just mean.
A seventh-generation teacher who has taught at community colleges, the Ivy League, abroad and a decade at the University of Tulsa, I love the rare leveled playing field of the classroom where effort, words, evidence and reason matter.
No one quite knows what classrooms will look like this fall, a probable mix of in-person and online courses that meet needs in a dynamic pandemic.
But by pressuring universities to offer in-person instruction, this ban puts everyone’s health more, not less, at risk.
It also violates a kindergarten rule: extend equal opportunities to all.
Last year, brilliant students from four continents brought fresh and valuable perspectives to my classrooms. We all came here as Indigenous, immigrant or refugee peoples.
Yet, international students come paying premiums to learn, serve and grow.
Who among us would deny our own history while banning bright minds the chance to lift all parties?
The ban was mean-spirited and cruel, impractical and business-backward, and counterproductive to world leadership in research and development.
Benjamin Peters, Tulsa
Editor’s note:. Benjamin Peters is the Hazel Rogers Associate Professor and Chair of Media Studies at the University of Tulsa. The Trump administration last week reversed its policy.
No flattening happening
During Gov. Kevin Stitts’ press conference announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, he repeatedly bragged that Oklahomans had “flattened the curve,” and he was not going to mandate wearing masks.
I’d like to know what curve he’s looking at, the graphs don’t resemble flatting to me.
Also, why so opposed to masks, when the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts are highly recommending the use of masks?
Frank Graves, Tulsa