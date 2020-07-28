Ignoring important facts
I recently retired after 40-plus years as a certified occupational health nurse, the last 15 years in a large medical center.
The letter “Reasons for re-electing Trump,” (July 21), states, “… governors imposing harsh lock downs and government tracking citizens who contract a virus.”
I believe the president has encouraged the polarization we see now in our country. But aside from that, health department contact tracing is not new or a result of this pandemic. Historically, the health department has used contact tracing for tuberculosis exposures along with a long list of report diseases (measles, mumps, food-borne diseases, etc.).
That is basic infection prevention and public health.
Our experts are telling us what we need to do to bring this pandemic under control, and it blows my mind so many do not want to do what needs to be done in the name of constitutional rights. We even have people who test positive who refuse to self-quarantine because there is no pandemic.
I just witnessed a last will and testament for a teacher friend today.
Lord help us all.
Tana Shively, Jenks
McGirt problems
In spite of the happy talk coming from Oklahoma’s sitting politicians, tribal leaders and talking heads, the U. S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma must be considered our state’s Brown v. Board of Education, in that it stands to change everything.
The court’s finding of potentially five geographic tribal criminal jurisdictions results in a legal and law enforcement muddle, which continually questions what is a crime and who is a criminal.
The U. S. Supreme Court has effectively partitioned our state between an eastern federal tribal territory and the remaining western state portion. The western portion — land stripped from the tribes after the Civil War as punishment for their Confederate rebel alliances — will remain state jurisdiction.
Which begs too many questions to count: Will the western portion be solely responsible for joint state institutions? Will eastern tribal members be obliged to pay state taxes of any kind?
As usual, the Supreme Court’s decision has handed citizens another unfunded federal mandate that takes no account of the costs of its decree or on those people most affected.
This has to be an appeal to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to obtain federal funding for the endlessly mandated sovereignty changes ahead or to get an authorization for a Sequoyah Statehood convention.
When the president of the National Congress of American Indians spoke of putting Oklahoma in its place, I wonder if she realized the Supreme Court was raring to do just that.
Steven L. Perry,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: The McGirt decision did not affect the state’s ability to prosecute people involved in crimes that don’t involve Native Americans. The National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said during her State of Indian Nations address in February in Washington, D.C., “When the tribal nations succeed in putting the state of Oklahoma in its place, we will be standing right there with them.”