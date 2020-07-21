Street hole cover
When I was growing up in Tulsa, I attended Osage Elementary School at 325 W. Fairview Ave. Every day when I crossed West Edison Street on my way to and from school, I would see a street maintenance hole cover in the middle of the street.
It was engraved with an inscription and map depicting the Osage, Creek and Cherokee tribes coming together in that spot.
With the construction of the Inner Dispersal Loop, my neighborhood was acquired by the state and demolished. The Edison Street hill was leveled and there was no longer a need for that street hole cover.
I always wondered what became of it. Such a great artifact. I hope someone saw the value in it and put it in storage somewhere. If anybody has any knowledge of its fate, I would love to know about it.
Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa
History repeating
In late 2015, President Donald Trump was completely blown off by the media experts and given just a 2% chance of winning the presidency.
Hillary Clinton was expected to have a healthy cushion of at least eight to 12 percentage points. These numbers bombarded viewers on a daily basis for months.
These media outlets and experts were stunned by the Trump victory. All these false numbers came from people with billions of dollars.
This includes Michael Bloomberg with his Bloomberg News, Mexican billionaire Carlos Helu and his stake in The New York Times and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos of The Washington Post. CBS is owned by media giant Viacom. ABC is owned by Disney. CNN Worldwide is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia. NBC is owned by Comcast, and MSNBC is controlled by Microsoft.
All had an agenda.
These entities have more in common than taking down Trump. They collaborated to see the conservative agenda would fail.
Polls indicate that 41% of viewers do not trust what they see or hear, likely driven by conservatives. Still, fairly feeble numbers.
Congress has an approval rating of about 20%, and it has been lower.
Numerous networks and newspapers are already touting a Joe Biden presidency. Are we really that gullible?
History has a way of repeating itself regardless of how many times we are told daily of Biden winning.
Terrill Hendrix, Broken Arrow
Insurance and masks
Do you own a car? So, do you carry insurance?
Does it make you angry if someone without insurance hits your car, and you are stuck with the payment?
If you and others don’t wear masks, it is like driving without insurance. Does that make sense now?
Please wear a mask. Think of it like liability insurance.
Be kind, be responsible and care about others.
I’ll bet you have said prayers of kindness many times. This time really mean it.
Frances Redding, Tulsa