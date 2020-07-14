Contacting Gundy
If former Oklahoma State University football players who are complaining about not having an ongoing relationship with Mike Gundy truly love OSU, they should contact Gundy and not be discussing this with the media (“Guerin Emig: Thurman Thomas among former Cowboys interested in showing Mike Gundy, OSU a better way,” July 6).
How many players has Gundy played with and coached? How many is he supposed to contact on a regular basis?
If these players desire a closer relationship with Gundy, I’m sure they can find a way to contact him.
I suspect Gundy would welcome their effort.
George Marchetti, Tulsa
Vilifying Gundy
Coach Mike Gundy is being vilified to the highest degree by his players, alumni and the entire Oklahoma State University for the crime of wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of a conservative news channel.
Is it because that news outlet is honest and brash enough to say the truth about the Black Lives Matter organization?
I realize many people who support the movement believe it to be an organization formed to protest perceived police brutality and unfair treatment of Black people.
That is true, but there is much more to the movement than that.
The three women who founded it declare themselves to be “trained Marxists.”
Many renowned conservative Black leaders like Bob Woodson and Shelby Steele have voiced concerns that Black Lives Matter’s aim is ultimately to change our form of government into a Marxist/socialist entity.
It seems the movement’s intent is to intimidate people into bowing down to what they say and believe.
That is what has happened to Gundy. And now it is spreading to the NFL and other places.
I am appalled. I am not racist one little bit, and I do not appreciate being told that I am if I do not support Black Lives Matter.
America needs to wake up and smell the coffee.
R. Raymond Lyle Jr., Bartlesville
Hold Trump accountable
The degree of corruption in the Trump administration is in plain view each day.
President Donald Trump’s unethical, immoral behavior is on full display. Most importantly, the checks and balances to hold him accountable (in the Republican Party) are nonexistent.
The lack of responsibility in our representatives is reprehensible. They are immature and unethical, refuse to read government documents or attend committee meetings regarding wrongdoing.
To not only ignore but condone Trump is the ultimate in being un-American.
I pray God will be the final judge in this immoral disgrace.
Kristy Boyd, Sapulpa
Put troops first
Sen. Jim Inhofe has always supported our troops. So what has happened to him and the Senate?
Why is the Senate not immediately holding hearings about Russia’s bounty on our servicemen and women? Is the Senate a Vladimir Putin puppet?
I’m not voting for Inhofe for the first time in my life because of the many failures of the Senate.
If the Senate is not going to aggressively have immediate hearings on this issue and take appropriate action, I will actively support his opponent with money and commentaries.
What’s happened with the senator who always put our troops first?
John Clark, Tulsa