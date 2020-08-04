Stitt’s virus denial
The White House Task Force’s dire assessment of the virus situation in Oklahoma is, “A political statement either against the president or our state,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt (“Oklahoma’s COVID-19 daily case average doubles in three weeks, but Gov. Stitt calls it a ‘plateau’ in downplaying surge,” Aug. 1).
Yes, that’s what it is. It has nothing to do with our average of new COVID-19 cases doubling in the last three weeks.
It certainly couldn’t be because our positive test rate is over the 5% considered a danger zone. It’s just those dratted Democrats trying to make us look bad.
There is no need to implement any of the suggestions offered by the task force. Even a statewide mandate for masks — an easy, cheap, proven mitigator against the virus — is a bridge too far.
We should adhere to President Donald Trump’s dictates maintaining business as usual. Let’s follow in the footsteps of Georgia, Florida, Texas and Arizona. We too can become an out-of-control hot spot. All we have to do is do nothing.
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa
Don’t trust Postal Service
There are too many flaws with mail-in voting. It needs a lot of perfection.
I don’t trust the U.S. Postal Service. You have no guarantee or way of knowing if your ballot has been delivered to the election board.
Once at the election board, you have no way of knowing if your ballot has been processed through a non-rigged machine and actually counted.
I’m not saying it happens, but it could happen.
I want to be sure my ballot is counted and am not sure the machines at the polling places are programmed differently than how you vote.
Bill Strader, Sperry
Editor’s note: Oklahoma absentee ballots are sent through the U.S. Postal Service after the ballot is notarized. Voters can check to see if their ballots have been received and counted through the voter portal on the Oklahoma Election Board website.
Trump made country stronger
Democratic candidate Joe Biden has stated he will reinstate many of the rules and regulations that President Donald Trump has eliminated.
Is that what we want for our future? Do we want the country run by politicos or by a businessman who knows how to run a big operation?
Elimination of these rules and many other steps the president has taken has resulted in the strongest country in the world.
Before the pandemic, the stock market was at record highs. We had low unemployment, big increases in industrial growth, reduction of illegal immigration and reduction in unfair tariffs on U.S. goods.
Trump insisted other countries pay their fair share of worldwide programs.
These are just a few of the accomplishments of a president who runs the country like a business.
Let’s not go backward.
Bill Payne, Broken Arrow
Law-abiding citizens
Like those who won’t wear a mask, my husband would not use a seat belt until it became law. He was a law-abiding person, so after it became law, he always wore it.
Do we not now have enough law-abiding people to make it worthwhile?
Alceon Jones, Owasso