Take down BLM sign
Several recent letters to the editor seem to be unreasonably searching for reasons that the Black Lives Matter sign on a city-owned street should remain.
This sign was painted without a permit or other city authorization, making this action illegal.
The Tulsa City Council has the responsibility to have this sign removed promptly. Our city councilors must have the courage to stand for law and order and not be intimidated and bullied by their associates.
This entire issue is elementary. Follow the rule of law.
Bart Younger, Tulsa
BLM message hijacked
The city needs to remove the Black Lives Matter message to preserve Tulsa’s streets from everyone wanting to put their message on our streets.
The BLM message and others need to be on private property, a building wall, rooftop, etc. And all should be permitted.
Police brutality should not be tolerated. George Floyd’s death and BLM had everyone’s attention. Meaningful policing improvements for the Black community and others were going to happen.
Once the violent protests and defund the police movement started, the opportunity was lost. Small businesses were destroyed. Anarchists thought insurance would take care of it. That was not the case and many were Black-owned businesses.
The message BLM has been hijacked by those who want to destroy America’s economic system. That system has elevated people out of poverty like no other.
Black lives would be harmed by that, not to mention others. The group wants to supplant society’s basic building block, the family nucleus.
BLM believes in a village approach that collectively cares for their own. Sounds like socialism or Marxism to me. The BLM organization does not believe in individual freedom and liberty. This is not America.
A partner organization, Movement for Black Lives, calls for abolishing all police, prisons, restructuring of tax codes, redistribution of wealth based on the village and more.
This is not what most people signed up for when they expressed agreement to the message Black Lives Matter.
P. T. McManus, Bixby
Editor’s note: Movement for Black Lives was formed in 2014 and is a coalition of 150 organizations with a platform advocating for community control, economic justice, reparations, political power and investments in the education, health and safety of Black people.
Open schools
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York are calling for schools to reopen in their state.
The political pressures from parents to get kids back in school is wreaking havoc with the Democrats internal polling of likely voters. So much so they are bucking the advice of one of the party’s most ardent supporters — the teachers’ unions.
If schools are safe in New York, where 20% of the deaths in the country occurred, then it is safe almost anywhere.
This should give us all confidence opening schools in Tulsa, Union, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso, etc.
Mickey Megeath, Tulsa