Faster test results
Unlike Gov. Kevin Stitt and other officials, COVID-19 test results are not instant or even available in 24-72 hours.
A family member was tested six days ago and is losing work hours until results are official. Calling every day has had no effect in getting the results.
This issue needs to be addressed immediately, and test results be as quick for every Tulsan as it is for the governor.
J.V. Erwin, Tulsa
Stop politicizing masks
The governor’s failure to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 reminds me of the Vietnam War.
We know today that even when the U.S. knew they had lost the war they kept sending our soldiers for political reasons. How many more young men died alone and calling for their mothers?
Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to base decisions for the safety of Oklahomans on the availability of ICU beds. How many will die alone in those “available” beds, calling for their mothers?
Do the right thing. Do not make our health political. Listen to the science.
Support our local mayors. Mandate masks.
L.J. French, Tulsa
NSU mascot change
I have been following the calls for renaming the mascots of many schools and sports teams both locally and around the U.S.
I am reminded of May 2005 when my husband, then-president of Northeastern State University, Dr. Larry Williams, announced his intent to examine the use of the Redmen mascot.
After many months of listening, the decision was made to choose a more inclusive name, RiverHawks.
Tahlequah was known for its beautiful Illinois River, and the hawk was a mighty symbol of power in nature.
My husband was thanked, congratulated, chastised and even cursed for this decision.
In fact, one day a pickup load of black-clad masked men drove through our driveway with skull flags waving threatening our family.
But Larry was steadfast in his belief that the new name was more representative of what NSU stood for and wanted to be known for.
It’s been almost 14 years since that change occurred.
Curiously, the alumni were the most vocal opponents for change. Most NSU students at the time embraced the change as progress.
Those months during the change and immediately following were the most stressful of our 41 years of higher education. But I believe they promoted change and growth like no other one thing in NSU’s history.
Today I am so proud to have been a part of that growth. I encourage everyone grappling with these problems.
I know it is emotionally difficult because I’ve been there!
Pamela Williams, Tulsa
‘Braves’ evoke courage
I read with interest stories regarding athletic teams changing their names from a Native American reference.
In one story, a person interviewed hoped the Atlanta Braves would change its name. That gave me pause.
As a graduate of Tulsa Central High School, I don’t understand the objection to the Braves. The dictionary definition is “having or showing mental or moral strength to face danger, fear: showing courage a brave soldier a brave smile,” or “exhibiting courage or courageous endurance.”
None of these definitions or descriptions are negative or derogatory in any way. The word is not one that slanders or demeans.
I don’t understand why one would take offense to a term describing very positive qualities that one would hope all of us possess to some degree.
The Appeal to the Great Spirit image is significant to every student of Central High School for its spiritual value symbolic of yearning within every person to realize their highest potential.
It is significant for its artistic value as a tribute of respect for the Native American culture. The statue today stands in the entrance of Central High School.
The “Brave” with his arms raised to the sky in appeal, remains a symbol of yearning, dignity, spiritualism, peace and hope for a better world.
There is nothing derogatory or demeaning about the Braves.: On CHS!
Marsha Dunham, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Marsha Dunham is the president of the Tulsa Central High School Foundation.
Spiritual cleansing of ballet
Recently, this 68-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. Likewise, I have been immersed in our political drama for almost four years.
Driest June on record, and the horizon looks grim, until, The Tulsa Ballet Theatre’s “Rite of Spring” streamed into my life.
In spite of the imminent dystopia, our city’s own cultural jewel is shining brighter than ever.
Being quarantined, I was able to enjoy a best-seat view of the live streaming of “Romeo and Juliet,” now I am able to be transfixed by the world-class quality of Angelini’s troupe in a time-honored work.
Watching the compelling power and precision of an updated version of a classic piece by Stravinsky, I became aware of the realization that dance and choreography is like sports: records are constantly being broken.
Dancers push themselves and compete to be better and better.
Choreographers build on the shoulders of giants to achieve heights, which are more thrilling than ever.
It may seem that our civilization is being challenged in the great battle of “right and wrong,” and “love and hate.”
Somehow after the spiritual cleansing of a Tulsa Ballet performance, there may be hope after all.
David Axe, Tulsa
Celebrate Creek Nation ruling
Much uncertainty remains regarding the Supreme Court ruling that recognizes the Creek Reservation has long existed in this spot and still does.
Political extremists such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz have sought to worsen our current national divide with inflammatory statements intended to incite non-Indigenous Oklahomans. I find such efforts dangerous and counter-productive.
The best course is to embrace the essence of Justice Gorsuch’s preamble which states: “On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise … that their new lands in the West would be secure forever. We (The Supreme Court) hold the government to its word.”
The better course is to affirm that fact, that we non-Indignenous people are neighbors and guests within the Creek Nation. On Woodward Park’s lawn is a beautiful sculpture of a Native American making supplication to the creator.
At Gilcrease Museum is another sculpture of a Native American archer launching an arrow, an aspiration, toward heaven.
I suggest that we incorporate Native American artworks across the city, festoon Tulsa with sculptures in every possible public place which celebrate all the first nations who had their homes here before statehood.
Enough with the derricks and drillers that are quickly being recognized as relics of our climate’s destruction. Let Tulsa become a showcase of art reflecting the legal and moral certainty that we reside within the land of the Creek Nation.
And we are better for it.
The grass still grows. The waters still flow. The Creek Nation is still here and forever will be.
Brian Hunt, Tulsa
Loving daily newspaper
As seniors in the at-risk group, we just want the Tulsa World to know how much we are enjoying reading the daily paper.
Since we are confined at home and unable to travel, we just look forward each morning to leisurely reading the paper with a cup of coffee.
I would encourage all seniors to call and see if there is a special rate for the daily paper. If you use a computer at all, there is a great rate for the online edition right now, and if you have it delivered, you automatically can access the online edition.
We are using part of our vacation budget to enjoy the daily paper. It has been a window to the world for us.
It would be a great service if the Tulsa World would offer a special yearly rate for the over 65 group, since the majority of us have very limited income and limited contacts with others.
Sammie Kendall, Tulsa