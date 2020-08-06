Racist slogan
The racist All Lives Matter counter-slogan to the Black Lives Matter movement must be retired. Immediately.
First, the value of white lives is already normative. Our human rights are not violated on the basis of race.
Our lives are not in danger of the police brutality that killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. We do not face job or housing discrimination because of our skin color.
The value of Black lives is not a given amidst systemic racism. To recognize this as a white person is not to feel guilt, but to realize one’s privilege and use it in demanding justice.
This does not discredit the struggles that white people face; rather, that they do not face such struggles because of race.
Second, white people have long centered conversations about race on their emotions and experiences.
We do not have to make everything about us by inappropriately including ourselves at every turn.
This All Lives Matter nonsense exemplifies willful denial, white fragility and a bizarre need for validation despite our more than adequate representation in politics, business and media.
It is time to exit the spotlight and listen to Black people’s narratives and ideas. To say, “We hear you, we see you and we are committed to practicing allyship.”
Last, if you, as a white person, feel negatively targeted by BLM, imagine centuries of having been actually singled out for your race: a different water fountain, a different school, a different justice system.
Gabrielle Inhofe, Tulsa
No street statements
The Tulsa City Council recently heard from the city Legal Department that it is illegal to use our city streets as murals, in this case the Black Lives Matter sign.
This is the correct decision and the only decision our community should be in agreement.
I do not know a person who doesn’t agree with the BLM position that the police action against George Floyd was unjustified. I trust justice will be served.
However, beyond that, there is much in the BLM movement not so agreeable to many.
The movement appears to be focused on a somewhat narrow and radical political position against law enforcement mechanisms, especially, but not limited to, the police.
So, while narrow in focus, it is potentially very dangerous in its attacks against our system of justice.
Our system was never perfect and has continually evolved for the better. But it is still recognized by most as the fairest system in the world and includes many prominent Black lives in all levels of leadership.
If our city streets are political murals, what is to keep somebody from painting right over the BLM symbol with a donkey or an elephant?
Our city leaders have correctly decided against allowing permanent political statements to adorn our streets whenever some group decides to do it.
It is not a personal attack on Black lives, it is just a common-sense decision.
Doug Baumunk, Tulsa
Leave passion-driven art
These are critical times for racial equality and justice in Tulsa.
We have come a long way to reach this level of open discussions about systemic racial inequality.
I commend City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper for standing firm on retaining this passion-driven Black Lives Matter art installation on Greenwood Avenue, the heart of the Tulsa Race Massacre site.
Using city ordinances is another tool to repress our Black community and slow progress toward a united Tulsa.
Ordinances are amended all the time to allow variances when someone wants to build something the ordinances and codes do not allow.
If you look at the legal advice our city is operating under, you might find that their advice seldom supports the will and welfare of the people.
We are approaching a vanguard moment for Tulsa when we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
This piece of passion-driven artwork deserves a place of honor at this event and in the community.
Barbara VanHanken, Tulsa
Data reveal systemic racism
Much discourse and controversy surround Black Lives Matter claims of racial discrimination.
It may be clarifying to examine research where actual lives, not theoretical assertions, are at stake.
In 1972, in recognition of the racial bias in death penalty cases, the U.S. Supreme Court in Furman vs. Georgia ruled that the then-existing death penalty statutes were so arbitrarily written and implemented that the court declared a moratorium on them.
This moratorium was intended to allow the states time to refine their statutes to pass constitutional muster, and thereby control racial and other biases.
Yet, in 1987, in McClesky vs. Kemp, the Supreme Court found that defendants convicted of killing white victims were executed at a rate 17 times greater than those convicted of killing Black victims.
A recent study published in Harvard Civil Liberties-Civil Rights Law Review found that 22 of 972 defendants convicted of killing a white victim were executed in contrast to only 2 of 1,503 defendants convicted of killing a Black victim.
Little change appears to have occurred in half a century.
There are probably few clearer examples of the lower value placed on Black lives than the data above reveal.
No amount of spin or denial can make these dismal findings disappear.
Terrence Luce, Tulsa
Albert’s wise words
I was privileged to be the legislative assistant to Oklahoma’s Congressman Carl Albert from 1962 to 1966. I joined his staff on Jan. 10, 1962, the day Albert was elected majority leader.
He immediately took me to an office in the east wing of the Capitol building. It was occupied by John W. McCormack, who had been elected House speaker earlier that day.
After introductions, Speaker McCormack motioned me to take a seat in a chair positioned directly in front of him on the opposite side of the desk.
He was a tall man, my chair had a low seat, and my eyesight could not avoid looking over his head where a framed statement hung. It contained the following words:
“Statesmanship is the art of rising above Principle.”
A few weeks later, Albert and I shared lunch in the House cafeteria. We conversed about the difficulties Albert faced, as majority leader of the Democrats, in shepherding the Democratic Party’s legislative program through the House.
I complained about the opposition posed by the Republican members.
Albert responded, “Tom, once the facts are known, the American people will do the right thing.”
McCormack’s statement offends many people, but progress in a democracy requires compromise.
Albert’s statement encounters guffaws, but truth is the foundation of a lasting victory.
Thomas J. Kenan, Tulsa
Diversify political sources
As citizens of this great country, each of us has a responsibility to educate ourselves about issues and candidates before we vote.
The more we learn, the more we can vote in ways that promote the best outcomes for the most people.
This is a good time to ask yourself where you get the information you need to be an informed voter.
If you get much of your political knowledge from Facebook posts or following someone on Twitter, you may not be as well-informed as you think.
Recent research by the Pew Research Center notes that people who get most of their news and information from social media are more misinformed than people who read newspapers (in print or online) or watch national network television news programs, especially from more than one news outlet.
People who are ignorant about national issues and national candidates may actually contribute to the decline of our democracy by voting based on inaccurate and biased information.
Please take a few minutes now to ask yourself where you get your information.
Then, ask how you can better prepare yourself to vote in a way that promotes integrity in our leaders, transparency in our government and policies that protect our Constitution and our democracy.
Charlotte Miller, Grove
Internet access for all
When Vision 2025 was being put together, I appeared before the City Council and presented a proposal for a citywide free Wi-Fi system.
I have a background in telecommunications and have built and operated a number of such systems and represent a company that provides broadband wireless services in rural Kansas.
Using the 185 or so storm siren poles and transceivers at a small number of locations, it would be possible for anyone with a laptop to access the internet from just about anywhere in the city.
I was told that the idea was the most popular of all of the proposals made, but it did not make the cut.
I suggest that it is time to take another look at making access to the internet available to everyone.
Kent Morlan, Tulsa
TCC ready for classes
In recent weeks, there has been so much discussion about what education will look like this fall.
At Tulsa Community College, we are ready for the year ahead.
We leveraged our extensive experience in delivering online courses at TCC as we created a fall schedule with classes taught in four different methods, including both online and face-to-face offerings.
Not only do we have the experience, we have intentionally worked in recent months to improve the teaching and learning experience for students.
Behind the scenes, dedicated faculty, faculty mentors and staff gave up their summer break to develop academic content specifically for their specific course delivery.
What you don’t see from the outside are the countless hours spent in recent months designing the best academic experience for students by hundreds of TCC faculty, both full time and adjunct.
Prior to COVID-19, this specialized training for online teaching was already underway but accelerated in spring.
More than 400 full-time faculty members and adjunct instructors have completed the intensive 40-hour training for online teaching.
Some may be hesitant about what education looks like this fall, but I am inspired by these individuals and their dedication to find innovative ways to maintain the focus on student learning.
I hope students do not hit the pause button.
At TCC, we have worked hard with a single focus on creating a safe and engaging student learning experience whether in an online or face-to-face class.
Angela Sivadon, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Angela Sivadon is senior vice president and chief academic officer at TCC.