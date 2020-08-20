Slap in the face
I want to extend a big apology from the state of Oklahoma to Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart in how he was cut out of the meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx.
What a slap in the face, and I was totally embarrassed by his treatment. Our elected officials really showed their backsides.
I thank Dart for his constant and stable information concerning COVID-19.
I hope he doesn’t let them suppress his opinion! Oklahomans still rely on Dart and thank him for all of the countless underappreciated hours he has worked.
Thank you, Dr. Dart!
Nancy Gladden, Sapulpa
Don’t loosen vaccine rule
As an osteopathic pediatrician and professor emeritus, a liaison member of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and a grandfather, I feel compelled to encourage Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye to reverse his decision that would suspend the recently passed health department rule requiring parents to attend an educational presentation before exempting their children from vaccinations (“Health commissioner seeks to scrap vaccination education rule,” Aug. 1).
In an era when parents are susceptible to a myriad of misinformation on social media, this rule ensures every Oklahoman is given the opportunity to base decisions about vaccinating their kids in science.
With childhood immunization rates already falling amid COVID-19, we should not be loosening our vaccination requirements, but rather ensuring that the facts prevail.
Here is a fact: Without strong immunization rates, preventable diseases can and will reemerge in our communities.
We have already seen several cases of mumps, chickenpox, measles and whooping cough in areas of Oklahoma where children have not been adequately vaccinated.
The health department has a responsibility to protect our right to make informed, science-based health care decisions for our families, so we can continue to avoid and eradicate preventable disease in our great state of Oklahoma.
I urge my fellow Oklahomans to join me in asking Commissioner Frye to reconsider his decision and move forward with this crucial step toward protecting our families from preventable diseases.
Stanley E. Grogg, D.O., Tulsa
Tortuous reasoning
I was astounded when I came to the Tulsa World’s Sunday opinion page on Aug. 16 and read the giant headline “Kendrick Marshall: Police used to enforce white privilege.”
The author describes no examples of the Tulsa Police Department using its authority to further white privilege.
Instead, he used tortuous reasoning to somehow turn the proposed removal of Black Lives Matter text on Greenwood Avenue into the police subjugating the Black population.
There is prejudice and racism in the world, and police departments in the U.S. need reforming, but shouting white supremacy for enforcing a street ordinance is not the way to change minds or bring about lasting reform.
Matthew Ryan, Owasso
BLM insight
It was refreshing to read Kendrick Marshall’s column about the Black Lives Matter painting being painted with a blue line for police (“Police used to enforce white privilege,” Aug. 16).
His insight into the reason for it was so spot on and pointed out why police need to be trained in the subject.
So many people just say “We support the police” because they are thinking of police who treat everyone evenly. Thanks for the clear explanation.
Pat Ford, Tulsa
BLM sign belongs
We white people destroyed Black Wall Street, Greenwood Avenue — the lives, property and families — in 1921.
Black Lives Matter belongs on that street if desired by its residents.
It’s one-of-a-kind; there is no comparison, not a precedent for any other group or street in Tulsa.
Linda Berger, Tulsa
Stitt ignores diversity
Of all the counties and diverse nationalities in Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt couldn’t find somebody non-white to place in his administration (“Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new chief of staff, chief policy adviser,” Aug. 14)
No people of color in this state qualify?
Are we back to good old boy government, where the person in office hires all his buddies and relatives to work for him?
Stitt’s administration is snow white with 90% men.
Last time I looked, Oklahoma is made up of diverse ethnic groups.
Did Stitt even bother to look at diverse groups to hire, or was it his good old boys from the start.
Ah! I know.
He wants to be like President Donald Trump and hire only those who would surely agree with him and his way of thinking: puppets who won’t challenge his ideas.
We are on our way to politics as usual in Oklahoma.
Sliding deeper down the hill of being the worst state in the country.
Bruce Emerson, Tulsa