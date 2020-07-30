Harmed by maskless person
I just got out of the hospital from a 10-day battle with the COVID-19 virus.
I have been wearing a mask everywhere I go but have been in businesses where that is not the case.
Someone not wearing a mask obviously infected me and almost killed me unknowingly.
Please help protect everyone by wearing a mask when in public.
Everyone has a constitutional right to not be told to wear one, but you do not have the right to kill someone. I am sure that is not your intention, but it almost happened in my case.
That first full day in the hospital, I thought I was a goner. It took a lot of work to get where I tested negative two days in a row.
I am still working on getting my breathing and strength back.
Please think of the next person and not just the inconvenience of wearing a mask for a short period of time.
David Jones, Broken Arrow
Gist’s right decision
I applaud Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist.
She was thinking about the safety of teachers, administrators, students, their families and all those they contact when she recommended distance learning for at least the first nine weeks of school in Tulsa, despite criticism from those who want their children to attend school in-person.
She recognizes many will become sick and possibly die from this virus if school started back in person.
Yes, it is a great burden on many parents, but they must realize that their own children could contract this rapidly spreading virus and bring it home.
Until all Tulsa residents realize that things are no longer normal but dire and that they need to follow the new guidelines, we cannot halt the spread of this virus.
I hope all who are opposed to Gist’s recommendation will also realize that the consequences of starting school at this time are far greater than the benefits.
Gist made the right decision, and I thank her for doing so!
Bill Fox, Tulsa
Oklahomans need HEROES Act
Let’s be clear: No Oklahoman wants to be unemployed. A job is about more than a paycheck — it’s a source of pride.
Millions of Oklahoma residents have filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in the past 16 weeks through no fault of their own.
Unless the Senate passes the HEROES Act, which proposes continuing COVID response payments into January, Americans will needlessly suffer.
With the passage of the HEROES Act, working Americans would receive hazard pay of up to $10,000 for essential workers, 43% of whom are people of color.
Let us also not forget, laid-off mothers and fathers have yet another burden to face in the coming weeks: the reopening of schools with no plan to keep our children safe.
With a new school year just weeks away, we don’t have much time, but there is a solution: Congress must pass the HEROES Act.
The importance of this legislation cannot be overstated. The bill would provide the necessary funding for K-12 education systems to reopen safely by providing essential sanitary services, proper protective equipment for teachers and more.
Make no mistake: Everyone wants our children back in the classroom. But there is no room for trial and error when it comes to reopening schools.
It is not OK to think this is OK.
Jim Curry, Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: Jim Curry is the president of the Oklahoma AFL-CIO.
New retail hours
Thank you to Walmart for giving employees Thanksgiving as a holiday!
Now Target has followed that lead, and I’m thankful for that, also.
I know this is a result of the COVID-19 virus, but wouldn’t it be fabulous if the virus set a new trend in retail and workers would get off at 6 p.m. to go home to families?
Perhaps they’d share a meal and their day’s events. Maybe the children would get help with homework, and teens would have supervision during the evening.
Retailers would save on overhead.
Go back to Sundays as a day off to prepare for the coming week by attending worship services, resting, relaxing with family, etc.
Having happy employees returning to work on Monday is a big benefit. If you must be open on Sundays, how about 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.?
Seriously, the world of retail is changing. Maybe we can benefit from a look at the past.
Oh, yes, we did have Thursday night shopping until 9 p.m. Try it, you might like it.
Barbara Baird, Jenks
Put sports on hold
The benefit of professional and college sports in the American culture is undeniable to some, but at what cost during this COVID-19 pandemic?
I believe they need to be put on hold until the pandemic is behind us. While other forms of entertainment like concerts, performing arts and movie releases have been put on hold, professional sports are attempting to ramp up again.
Major League Baseball has already had games cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
SomeMLB, NFL and NBA players are opting out of the season.
Players are seeing the big picture.
The NBA may have a plan that will work attempting to resume play with all players isolated in a bubble in Orlando.
I think they have the best chance of the major sports of limiting new cases, but let us get healthy as a country before resuming sports.
Brian Doyle, Broken Arrow
Creating rocket man
Driving to Oklahoma City on Interstate 44 out of Tulsa will have a section of road increased to 80 mph.
Everyone knows the troopers will not stop you for going 5 mph over the limit.
So raising the speed limit to 80 means one can drive 85 mph-plus. Most drivers will become rocket man behind the wheel.
Arley Brewer, Broken Arrow
Try fertility awareness
A letter equates women having to pay for birth control as a return of the Dark Ages (“Back to the Dark Ages with women’s health and contraception,” July 29).
I see it as an opportunity for more women to use women-empowering fertility awareness-based methods that are less expensive and just as effective.
Teaching women to observe and understand their cycles empowers them when they know to anticipate hormonal changes.
The women can also detect hormonal problems and get help to fix those problems, instead of hiding them or even making them worse with hormonal contraceptives.
Many fertility awareness-based methods have no consumable materials, making them cheaper than prescriptions. The sympto-thermal methods have a 99% method effectiveness at avoiding pregnancy, just like “The pill” has.
In addition, “the pill” and IUD prevent the implantation of new human beings 7-10 days after conception, which is science that editorial writer Ginnie Graham left out of her column (“Supreme Court ruling will hurt women’s health care,” July 19).
Preventing implantation ends those new lives.
Fertility awareness-based methods are more pro-woman and cheaper than hormonal birth control and IUDs and just as effective.
Women switching to fertility awareness-based methods could see the light of dawn instead of the Dark Ages.
Laura Ford, Tulsa
Editor’s note: According the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fertility awareness methods are the least effective at pregnancy prevention with about 24% of users becoming pregnant. An implant and IUD are most effective at less than 1%.
Violence Against Women Act
The Violence Against Women Act was a federal law enacted in 1994 as part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
The act has had several reauthorizations but expired in February 2019. The House passed the reauthorization bill in April 2019 by a bipartisan vote.
However, since that time, it has not been brought to the Senate for a vote.
In 2018, domestic abusers killed 88 Oklahomans.
The COVID-19 pandemic has inadvertently caused an increase in domestic violence and homicides.
More people are at home and unable to leave or call for help. People face increased stress, which can lead to violence against their families and domestic partners.
Victims who lose access to help and services are more likely to be injured or killed.
As a registered nurse and health care professional, I feel it is essential that the Senate and the House come together in a bipartisan way to support this legislation and pass it in the Senate as soon as possible.
I encourage everyone to write their senator in support of this law.
Julie Koupe, Nowata