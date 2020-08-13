Smooth absentee voting
Absentee voters in Tulsa County are to be commended for so easily accommodating to new requirements as set forth for the recent election on June 30.
More than 33,000 ballots were mailed out at the request of voters. More than 22,000 were returned and processed by the staff of the Tulsa County Election Board, all by the required deadline of 7 p.m. on election night.
This is the first election in which those voters who would normally be required to have their ballot notarized could provide a copy of their voter ID, issued by the county election board or a government-issued photo ID.
This could also be provided for physically incapacitated voters who are otherwise required to have their signature witnessed by two people. And Tulsa County absentee voters completed these instructions with only a 1.5% rejection rate.
Most rejections were because the voter failed to sign their affidavit form, or they failed to provide the required documentation.
A few rejections were from expired drivers licenses, which would also be rejected at a polling place. There were other rejections that were not received by the required deadline and could not be counted.
Mail early to ensure your vote will count!
George Wiland, Tulsa
Editor’s note: George Wiland is the chairman of the Tulsa County Election Board.
Back the Postal Service
I support the U.S. Postal Service. I would remind the writer of “Don’t trust the Postal Service with ballot” (Aug. 6) that the Postal Service is a crucial and trustworthy government service. This is especially so now, given the need for social distancing during an election season.
Unfortunately, the Postal Service suffers from the myth that government is always and everywhere inefficient.
The reality is that government is simply one of the ways we organize human activity.
More ominously, the Postal Service is presently under attack from the Trump administration with a clear intent to sow discord and distrust in order to suppress voting.
Joseph R. Dennis, Tulsa
Future seems bright
In this long season of our discontent, joy comes in the most unexpected moments.
I live in a downtown condominium complex where we see very few children.
As I arrived home this afternoon, a young man, perhaps 10 or so years old, was riding by on his bicycle. He obviously saw I was elderly and using a cane. He immediately turned around and asked if I needed help.
I wish I knew his name, but he wore a Milwaukee Bucks Antetokounmpo jersey and I’d like him to know that I, too, am a big NBA fan and also like Giannis.
This child not only made my day, he gave me a glimpse of our future.
With young people like this, we’re gonna be OK!
Carolyn Cahill, Tulsa
Better Inhofe tests
I’ve known Sen. Jim Inhofe over 50 years and respect and appreciate the work he has done for Oklahoma.
However, it’s time for the octogenarian to fly off into the sunset, upside-down if he so chooses.
In a campaign ad, he said, “When I can no longer fly a plane upside down, then I’m too old to be in the United States Senate.” I don’t think he’s applying the correct test.
Better tests might be respect for all his constituents and saying things that make sense. He fails those tests.
In that ad he said, “Democrats are trying to destroy everything that has made America great.” I was upset at his sweeping generalization.
If I hadn’t become a Democrat the month before, I would have switched parties on the spot. I don’t “want to destroy everything that has made America great;” that’s hogwash.
I calmed down until I read a recent Tulsa World story. He said, “I don’t think there is anyone in Oklahoma who doesn’t know how I stand on every issue.”
That’s either the height of arrogance or the height of stupidity. Does he really think every Oklahoman hangs on his every word and can recite his political philosophy?
He said, “The Democrats are hanging all their hopes on this thing, this thing we have going on,” meaning the COVID-19 epidemic. “They don’t want this thing to go away.”
That left me speechless.
All of us, of whatever party, want this pandemic to end. Just as badly as we want his political career to end.
Philip H. Viles Jr., Tulsa
Bynum most effective leader
As a progressive, I favor policies improving life’s basics, particularly for those who are disadvantaged by our current economic system.
That focus is not limited to a particular group. The disadvantaged reflect all colors and creeds.
So a progressive’s goal is to create a rising tide that lifts all boats.
In G.T. Bynum, we are blessed with a mayor who has raised the tide for all Tulsans, delivering an astounding record of economic development and fact-based decision making, coupled with an earnest effort to see Tulsa’s prosperity spread equitably across the city’s neighborhoods.
We benefit from Bynum’s steadfast resistance to participating in the culture wars that currently obsess and disable the effective functioning of other levels of government.
The last thing Tulsans need is for their nonpartisan local government to re-emerge as a cultural battleground.
Yet that is precisely what certain mayoral challengers desire — at an opportune historic moment, to transform what should be a plebiscite on executive competence and economic development into a referendum on identity politics or, more cynically, an attempt to settle historical scores.
As a mixed-race individual whose ancestors were both perpetrators and victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I am particularly sensitive to Tulsa’s unique racial history.
Those wrongs have not been fully righted; but this mayoral election is a poor forum to attempt to assess responsibility.
Bynum has been Tulsa’s most energetic and effective leader in memory.
I urge fellow progressives to join me in voting to affirm our civic progress and look to even better days ahead.
Mark D.G. Sanders, Tulsa
Suburbs to blame
As reported in the Tulsa World, recent statistics by the Oklahoma Department of Health finally show a decline in new COVID-19 cases from historic highs for the state.
Meanwhile Tulsa County has shown an uptick in cases, after falling from its historic highs.
Confounding the Tulsa County statistics, the city of Tulsa has instituted mandatory mask wearing, which is supposed to reduce infection rates by keeping the virus contained.
Unfortunately, outlying suburban communities in Tulsa County have chosen not to follow suit, some claiming a mandate too difficult and too expensive to enforce.
Some school districts in Tulsa’s suburbs argue over whether or not to open schools, with heated debates and some being accused of racist remarks.
Certainly, the idea of wearing face masks is not what anyone chooses, but which most of us know prevents infections from a deadly virus.
I suggest that suburbs that don’t mandate masks are contributing most to Tulsa County’s failure to show an uninterrupted decline in COVID-19 cases, even as our state finally is.
No more excuses about enforcement.
Attention Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Owasso and other outlying communities, it’s time to get with the mask mandating program and do your part to make Tulsa County safer.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
TPD double standard
In the Aug. 12 article “Tulsa police on protests: One violent or unlawful act is cause to tear gas those who won’t leave,” officers were quoted as saying that even just one person acting violently during a peaceful protest could cause the entire protest to be subject to chemical irritants (tear gas and pepper spray) because all the other demonstrators bear responsibility for one person’s misdeeds.
But for years now, when an officer kills someone unlawfully, we hear “It’s just one bad apple.”
Maybe we should hold the entire police force accountable for one officer’s misdeeds.
It seems ironic that when a water bottle is thrown at someone wearing riot armor, an entire protest can be gassed, but when former Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby shot unarmed Terence Crutcher, she got two weeks unpaid leave and ended up teaching a class on how to survive the repercussions.
It is high hypocrisy for police to expect protesters to hold each other accountable while not holding themselves to the same standard.
Max Tucker, Tulsa