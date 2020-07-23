Charlie Daniels memories
Thanks for the memory about Charlie Daniels and The Jaguars (“Jimmie Tramel: Devil went down to Georgia, but before that, Charlie Daniels went down to Tulsa,” July 19).
I was one of his many loyal fans, often attending Tulsa’s awesome and unforgettable Fondalite, a semi-private bottle club back when Oklahoma was allegedly a dry state.
The Jaguars played rock ’n’ roll-styled music like Bill Haley and the Beatles. In hindsight, after they left for Nashville, we realized his entire band were all exceptionally talented, high-energy musicians.
During set breaks, Charlie genuinely mingled with the packed crowd every night. Charlie, beardless back then, got to know many by our first names.
This was the pre-drugs, guns, knives and gang shootings period. I can’t remember seeing fights or people showing up to cause trouble.
However, those 1960s times had its dark side.
Car manufacturers were mass producing high-powered engines, and seat belts were not legally required. We knew too many peers in their late teens and 20s killed in high-speed car wrecks.
Ending this about hot cars and such things, I’ve always wondered what happened to one special waitress.
Bob Jackman, Tulsa
Santa Fe did it right
Recently, after isolating in my home, I visited Santa Fe, staying in a private home with my family. I felt safe.
Little did I know how safe.
Everyone wore masks, and stores had sanitizers everywhere. You were not allowed in any establishment without a mask, restaurants distanced tables and only six people were allowed at a table.
We shopped to our delight and ate safely at known establishments. It was so refreshing.
There have been only three deaths from COVID-19 and some 430 confirmed cases in Santa Fe.
I came back home and went to a national pet supply store where there were no sanitizers or rules of self-distancing. Not one person except the employees wore masks.
Santa Fe showed me that the masks work, and there is no reason not to wear them when in a public place.
Just put it on for a few minutes when you run in a store and take it off when you get out. Just do it.
I recently celebrated my 79th birthday. I want to live a lot longer, and I am really tired of my house.
Please wear those inconvenient masks and perhaps save a life.
Carla Gilbert, Tulsa
Unidentified federal troops
President Donald Trump is showing his authoritarian nature with the deployment of federal troops in Portland, Oregon. He is threatening to do it in other states and cities, but only ones run by Democrat officials.
How would any of you feel if an armed person dressed in camouflage with no badge or other identification grabbed you off the street, didn’t tell you why, threw you in a van and drove you away to God knows where?
Wake up to who this president is!
Lee Snodgrass, Broken Arrow
School choice for all
My advice to President Donald Trump is to keep pushing the following message: Schools exist for the education of children.
Schools do not exist to provide iron-clad jobs for teachers, billions of dollars in union dues for teachers unions, monopolies for education bureaucrats or a captive audience for indoctrinators.
School choice for all kids and parents!
The Tulsa World may not agree with my position, but I bet many, many parents do.
David Rubio, Tulsa
Qualifying words
Person, woman, man, camera, TV. Can you repeat these five difficult words in order from memory? If you can, you are qualified to be president of the United States.
Edward McKay, Broken Arrow
Blue versus red
In a Tulsa World story on July 22, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden states, “(Trump) failed his most important test as an American president: the duty to care for you, for all of us” (“Biden unveils caregiver plan, says Trump ‘quit’ on country”).
There is the difference between blue and red political philosophies.
Blue seeks to create a society where all are cared for. Red seeks to create a society where all can empower to care for themselves.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa