Aging out of foster care
I want to bring awareness to a commonly occurring situation in this country needing more attention and intervention: aging out of foster care.
It is vital that more people know about this situation and how they can help.
Approximately 30,000 youth between 18 and 21 age out of foster care in the U.S. every year.
Statistics show that when a youth ages out of foster care, they can immediately be faced with homelessness, poverty, hunger and many other obstacles.
They often never complete their education, do not understand how to manage finances and have little to no skills for sustainable and successful employment.
There are programs available to help these youth learn about financial management, training, employment and further education.
These programs need to be more readily available all over the country and should be introduced to these youth early on in their teenage years during foster care.
I implore those who do not understand what aging out means to a youth in the foster care system to learn more.
There is always something someone can do to assist with the improvement and availability of programs to decrease the trials and tragic outcomes these youth often face.
Kimberly Almedina, Tulsa
Risks and teachers
After reading about teachers being apprehensive and worried about returning to the classrooms this autumn, I realized that although they have a difficult and demanding job, some have no critical thinking skills (“ ‘Is it worth it?’: Area teachers worry about returning to classrooms during height of pandemic uncertainty,” June 27).
I was struck by a comment that teachers could earn the same salary working at Reasor’s.
While that may be true, it completely ignores that Reasor’s employees have worked the last few months being exposed to a larger number of people potentially more toxic than school-age children.
Also grocery employees do not usually get a three-month break for summer, spring break or two weeks for the holidays.
Brian Cole, Broken Arrow
Support mail-in voting
President Donald Trump has a perfect opportunity now to rewrite, with only one act, what his legacy will be.
Start tomorrow by actively promoting the biggest advancement to effective democracy since the Civil Rights Act of 1964: mail-in voting!
Of course, this would be such an important shock to us who recall the headline quoting Trump that mail-in voting is the “biggest risk to (his) reelection.”
Such a powerfully patriotic act might trump and replace some of his more unwelcome qualities, such as climate change denial, his bungling of the pandemic, racism and dangerous misinformation.
Trump could show his confidence in how much all Americans love him by making it easier for all Americans to vote!
Mike Wood, Tulsa
Hard finding job
I don’t agree with President Donald Trump and what he is doing with the unemployment income people need to support their families.
How are people supposed to find a job when COVID-19 is still active in over half the world?
So why does Trump think it is OK for people to go back to work? Why would Trump want to make us do something like that knowing we could get the coronavirus?
I personally think Trump should rethink extending the weekly $600.
This would allow people to keep their homes and support their families without worry.
Jacqueline Stillwell,
Fort Gibson