Economy improves with masks
What the president and Gov. Kevin Stitt do not realize is that the economy will not improve until everyone is masked.
I will not shop for pleasure until everyone is wearing a mask. I order online the necessities and do without other things.
MaryEmma Bristow, Tulsa
Trump as Roman fiddler
According to legend, Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Today, President Donald Trump fumbles while America fails.
Trump is the gift that keeps on giving to Russia and China. He and his wrecking crew of Republican enablers preside over our crumbling decline and fall.
If Trump gets a second term in office, we can say goodbye to America and hello to Trumpdumpfistan.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
Prejudicial language
In Acts 24:1-8, a trial lawyer and evil accuser named Tertullus proceeded to bring false charges against apostle Paul. Tertullus called him a pet, an agitator and ringleader.
He also accused Paul of belonging to a sect and attempting to profane the temple.
Ever since Donald Trump was elected president by the democratic process, the liberal media has continually dumped prejudicial terms upon him.
Whether a person likes him or not, any reasonable, fair-minded person would have to admit that the constant barrage of hateful speech on Trump has not been equitable. Our president was never given a fair shake from the outset and never even given a chance.
It reminds me of the scripture, “They hated me for no reason at all” (John 15:25).
I’ve been documenting the liberal press comments regarding the president and have come up with the liberals’ own Tertullusan list.
Socialist liberals really don’t believe in democracy anyway, just anarchy.
These people refer to the president as arrogant, divisive, domineering, ignorant and narcissistic.
I would be extremely careful who I made false accusations about. These things seem to have a way of boomeranging on individuals, coming back through people you once trusted and that you thought loved and respected you.
Guy Burnett, Jr., Owasso
Community well-being
Personal freedom is subordinate to the community’s well-being.
For example, as a community, we set aside personal freedom (to drive anywhere we wish) by agreeing to drive on the right side of the road because it decreases accidents.
Similarly, in a sort of two-way street of cooperation, you could think of wearing face coverings as an extension of the Golden Rule.
During this pandemic we wear face coverings to protect other people against the chance that we are contagious but don’t know it.
To accept the fact that we could unknowingly be contagious requires some humility.
The Tulsa City Council deserves credit for affirming a new norm designed for the benefit of all.
John and Linda Fields, Bixby
Remember Golden Rule
As a health care professional, I review the epidemiology of COVID-19 on a daily basis.
It is now obvious that the rate of new infections is spiraling out of control in our area, threatening to overload the capacity of our hospitals to treat the patients who become critically ill from the virus.
I relish my freedom and personal liberties as do all Americans. That being said, all current scientific studies support the fact that the wearing of mask in public dramatically reduces the rate of new COVID-19 infections in as little as four to six weeks.
By slowing the rate of new cases, we buy more time for new avenues of treatment for those infected and we buy time for an eventual vaccine. I realize there are individuals who cannot wear masks for various reasons, but for the vast majority, masks are a viable option.
As it pertains to the pandemic, it is time for all Americans to put our political ideologies aside, stop the finger-pointing and stop dwelling in hindsight as to what should have been done.
Our best hope is to move forward as one nation against our common enemy, COVID-19. Growing up, my parents provided me with a road map for life that can serve us well during this pandemic: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, the Golden Rule.
Wearing a mask in public is a show of compassion not a sign of weakness.
Justen Brent Smith D.D.S., Sperry
Protecting myself
To mask or not to mask, that is the question.
I have heard I should wear a mask to protect the great unmasked multitudes. Malarky!
I wear a mask to protect me. I have no desire to inhale whatever has been spewed into the air by all those unmasked people.
I can only protect me and so, reluctantly, I wear a mask. It comes off as soon as I am out of the store or building.
There is no herd immunity, but we definitely have herd illness. My mask will help me stay out of that herd.
I appreciate the statistic showing the number of recoveries. That makes the virus seem less of a death threat.
I was astonished it took the World Health Organization so long to acknowledge the virus is airborne.
Donna Schoeni, Grove