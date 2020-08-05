Socialism helps Texas
There is a simple reason Austin and Texas have outpaced Tulsa and Oklahoma, and it is not a resistance to change by Tulsa leadership. (“Austin outpaces Tulsa, again,” Aug. 1).
Texas has had a much larger socialist base than Oklahoma for the last 100 years.
Texas has funded its higher education system with money from state-owned oil and gas royalties while Oklahoma, having a much smaller state-owned royalty base, has funded its higher education budget from taxes.
This also allows Texas to operate without an income tax.
When businesses look to relocate, their leadership looks for places their overpaid executives can save the big tax bucks.
The reason Austin was chosen is simply that Texas’ public goodies are derived from socialist programs and Oklahoma’s are much less so.
Austin has always been able to afford to be more hip and accepting of change than Tulsa because it is funded from the public ownership of production, aka socialism.
Harvard University’s endowment is the largest at $36 billion, and the University of Texas system comes in third at $26 billion.
It is amazing what 100 years of excessive socialism can buy. My solution: merge with Texas.
They want our water, and we want their socialist free ride. And we have too many states anyway.
Gary Witt, Tulsa
Time to decide
Without facts, knee-jerk prejudicial opinions prevail in the letters to the editor.
The letter “Narrow definition of pro-life by the Republican Party” (Aug. 3) asks, in part, “Why doesn’t the Republican Party support Black life?”
The question doesn’t deserve an answer.
The letter claims Republicans “pick and choose” amendments to bills as if Democrats don’t pick and choose. It also claims Republicans are pro-white and not pro-life about COVID-19 and public schools because Republicans go to private schools.
These comments are stereotypical and perpetuate racism, divisiveness and ignorance.
More time needs to be spent explaining why vandalism, violence, murder and mayhem in certain Democrat-managed cities is considered acceptable behavior.
Better yet, work toward realistic solutions to end it.
Acquiescence fears to speak lest they’re shouted down, fired, silenced, character assassinated or physically harmed.
This is neither left nor right, Democrat nor Republican.
A virus-like element has infected the democratic republic of America.
It’s time to decide if we are going to accept passively the uninformed stereotypical ranting mantras that perpetuate divisiveness, distrust and hate. Or do we courageously act to seek the facts, speak the truth and take responsible action to ensure that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness continues in U.S.?
Robert E. Branson, Tulsa
Repaying Black Wall Street
I have a thought about how to resolve the Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue.
Let the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce take responsibility for the section of Greenwood Avenue on which the mural lies. Then the Tulsa City Council can set up an account to repay Black Wall Street for the burning, destruction, bomb attack and deaths that happened on May 31 to June 1, 1921.
Interest rates must also be included.
Since untold deaths occurred in the massacre, an account must include the amounts that would have been earned during the lifetimes of the deceased. Psychological and emotional distress must also be included.
Once these accounts are set up, the Greenwood Chamber will have adequate money to pay for any repairs or other expenses that might arise.
Or Tulsa can start accepting that what we have done to Black Tulsans is beyond despicable, and we can stop being concerned about others who feel they have a right to paint whatever nonsense they want painted on city streets.
In less than a year, we will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of one of the worst race massacres in our country. It occurred in our beautiful city. We will have plenty of media coverage.
We can come off as a city that cares or as complete jerks. We decide.
Gail VanGlabbeek, Tulsa