Letter to the Editor

Reparations
Before reparations can be given to Black Americans for past enslavement, every Native American tribal nation descendant from the Atlantic to Pacific oceans must be given reparations.
These reparations are for the stealing of their land, their capture and enslavement, their torture, the genocide and selective murders committed against them.
This letter comes from a resident of Oklahoma, Land of the Red Man.
Gary E. Morgan, Skiatook
Extreme views
Two Tulsa World stories painfully illustrate the real effects of Republican leadership in our state over the past three-plus decades. The facts present neither a pretty picture nor one even remotely, sufficiently acknowledged.
Editorial columnist Ginnie Graham’s piece reports Oklahoma’s national ranking on child well-being is again solidly embedded in the bottom half of the nation, having only once in the past 30 years ever been in the top half (“Oklahoma needs political will to get child well-being out of the bottom 10,” July 4).
Moreover, Oklahoma has consistently ranked for several years now in the bottom quartile in the majority of state rankings on critical issues confronting all 50 states.
A story from reporter Blake Douglas describes the fracture in our Republican Party recently accelerated by party chairman John Bennett’s endorsement of Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer to unseat sitting Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford (“Sen. Lankford responds to ‘unheard of’ lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman,” July 6).
The pastor and Bennett apparently share a number of extreme views.
Among them are agreement with President Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was rigged; Lankford is a coward for objecting to electoral college results; and that many Democrats are communists or socialists.
With the more rational and bipartisan days of Republican Henry Bellmon, a former governor and U.S. senator, long gone and sorely missed, the remaining sane party members are doubtless finding solace scarce.
Perhaps Jesus’ plea in Luke 23:34, “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do” is apt?
Religious and political spin notwithstanding, facts strongly suggest too many Oklahoma Republicans no longer know what they do, and facts are notoriously stubborn things.
Gary Peer, Jenks
Pet peeves
My current pet peeves are anti-vaxers who endanger the health of others, false and misleading information on the internet and too many marijuana farms.
We can’t have that many Oklahomans who require medical marijuana. Are we supplying the whole country?
Other pet peeves are testosterone junkies in their oversized trucks driving like they own the roads, and fireworks in general.
Fireworks cause noise and air pollution and leave trash behind for someone else to clean up.
Also, child abusers and those who abuse animals and dump animals are the lowest human beings there are. Take responsibility for your pets.
It’s a pet peeve when people drive with their fog lights on when it’s not foggy or rainy. The super-bright headlights and fog lights on high-profile trucks are the worst.
It’s irritating going to a store with many checkout lanes but not enough employees manning them, forcing me to check myself out.
We should get a discount for having to do their job.
We should have some pride in our appearance when in a public setting, leave the pajama pants for lounging at home.
We should be thankful that we are returning to a somewhat normal life. Don’t be rude and impatient.
Don’t let COVID-19 steal our compassion too.
Elaine Egbert, Claremore