Letter to the Editor

Religious and political spin notwithstanding, facts strongly suggest too many Oklahoma Republicans no longer know what they do, and facts are notoriously stubborn things.

Gary Peer, Jenks

Pet peeves

My current pet peeves are anti-vaxers who endanger the health of others, false and misleading information on the internet and too many marijuana farms.

We can’t have that many Oklahomans who require medical marijuana. Are we supplying the whole country?

Other pet peeves are testosterone junkies in their oversized trucks driving like they own the roads, and fireworks in general.

Fireworks cause noise and air pollution and leave trash behind for someone else to clean up.

Also, child abusers and those who abuse animals and dump animals are the lowest human beings there are. Take responsibility for your pets.

It’s a pet peeve when people drive with their fog lights on when it’s not foggy or rainy. The super-bright headlights and fog lights on high-profile trucks are the worst.