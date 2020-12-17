Letter to the Editor

Stitt at fault
We now find ourselves in the middle of a huge resurgence in COVID-19 cases that are on the verge of overwhelming our hospitals and all health care providers.
This is after months of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s denial and resisting all evidence of the severity of the virus, just like President Donald Trump. He opposed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oklahoma State Department of Health recommendations and mitigating factors, and he refused measures that would have protected all Oklahomans.
And now he appears at press conferences to plead for help from all Oklahomans to adopt restrictions, especially mask wearing, something that he should have done as the curve started to trend upward again for the third time.
His appearance was so transparent, badly pretending that he was so alarmed at the wrath of COVID-19.
Did he admit to his mistakes in judgment? No.
Did he take responsibility for the rise of the pandemic in Oklahoma? No.
He has done too little, too late. As a result, Oklahomans are going to die unnecessarily!
This is on Stitt. Shame.
Scott Hanan, Talala
Sore loser
There is about a month until the inauguration of Joe Biden and the end of the presidency for Donald Trump.
That day can’t come soon enough for me.
In President Trump’s remaining days, “his political appointees are writing rules that would make it harder to enforce environmental protections, tighten immigration, remove penalties for killing birds and possibly eliminate food assistance for millions of Americans,” according to an a Dec. 6 CNN story.
Where are Oklahoma’s senators and Republican congressional representatives?
Why are they not taking a stand against Trump?
Why do they bow to and obey Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy instead of doing their jobs to serve Oklahomans? Can they not think for themselves as Oklahomans?
Why doesn’t one of them propose legislation to eliminate midnight regulations written by or for any outgoing president?
Retaliation is the game played by a sore loser who thinks a good loser is a loser.
Trump is the quintessential loser whose legacy is simply “RIP: Rejected Impeached President.”
Harold R. Cooper, Jenks
Inaccurate headline
I have to give credit to the media; they will be dumping on President Donald Trump to the bitter end.
Take the article “Trump move may delay vaccine delivery“ (Dec. 8). This juicy little article got front-page recognition.
However, blaming Trump for missing on a chance to order millions of doses of vaccine is not truthful. The article states that there is an option for an additional 500 million doses over the initial 200 million already ordered.
This is more than adequate since the U.S. population is around 350 million.
The government has the right to exercise the option, usually at the initial price. If the option is exercised, the vendor shall provide the additional doses.
To state that Trump missed a chance to order additional doses is totally inaccurate.
In addition, the story stated the Trump administration did not invite the Biden administration to the “Operation Warp Speed” summit. That’s not surprising since Joe Biden criticized their method of distribution.
Let Biden come up with a plan. After all, with his 40-plus years of experience, this should be no problem.
The government has always been innovative and always thinks out of the box. In fact, if the Democrats had been in office instead of Trump, not one person would have died from the virus.
If you believe that, you are in complete denial of reality.
Christine Trevett, Broken Arrow
No fines
There are lots of customers at QuikTrip, Walmart and other stores who are not wearing masks.
And yet not a single fine has been issued to anyone.
It is no wonder the virus is spiraling out of control.
John Maness, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The Tulsa City Council’s mask mandate was updated Nov. 24 to allow for penalties of up to a $1,200 fine or 6 months in the city jail. That applies to businesses not requesting customers wear masks and be physically distant and to public events and gatherings operating without or out of compliance with COVID-19 safety plans through the Health Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!