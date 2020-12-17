Letter to the Editor

Stitt at fault

We now find ourselves in the middle of a huge resurgence in COVID-19 cases that are on the verge of overwhelming our hospitals and all health care providers.

This is after months of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s denial and resisting all evidence of the severity of the virus, just like President Donald Trump. He opposed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oklahoma State Department of Health recommendations and mitigating factors, and he refused measures that would have protected all Oklahomans.

And now he appears at press conferences to plead for help from all Oklahomans to adopt restrictions, especially mask wearing, something that he should have done as the curve started to trend upward again for the third time.

His appearance was so transparent, badly pretending that he was so alarmed at the wrath of COVID-19.

Did he admit to his mistakes in judgment? No.

Did he take responsibility for the rise of the pandemic in Oklahoma? No.

He has done too little, too late. As a result, Oklahomans are going to die unnecessarily!

This is on Stitt. Shame.

Scott Hanan, Talala