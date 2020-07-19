Tulsa’s eviction crisis will be the topic of the next Tulsa World Let’s Talk virtual town hall.
Eric Hallett, an attorney and coordinator of housing advocacy for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, and the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, will be guests on the program, which will be posted on the Tulsa World Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The discussion will be moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of the Tulsa World’s editorial pages.
Questions for the event can be submitted to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa World’s Let’s Talk virtual town halls are sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.