Let's Go: Calendar events Dec. 4-March 31

Editor’s note: All events are subject to change. Please check websites for more information.

DECEMBER

> Now through 12/24, Philbrook Festival

Enjoy a variety of activities, special exhibitions, a community-sourced Lego Villa, thousands of lights and festive decor on select nights now through Dec. 24. Celebrate the season with hot cocoa, make-and-take art projects, visits with Santa Claus and more. Advance timed entry ticket required.

WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road

> Now through 12/31, Castle Christmas

The Castle of Muskogee offers train rides through the Village, an old-fashioned hayride or rides on Christmas ponies and camels (all weather permitting). Visitors can shop for a holiday gift, have a meal at Rudolph's Cafe or simply enjoy a stroll through the Village.

WHERE: 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee

> Now through 1/2, Rhema Christmas lights

More than 2 million colorful lights adorn the buildings and grounds of Rhema Bible Church.

WHERE: Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow

> Now through 1/8, Arvest Winterfest

The 15th annual Arvest Winterfest returns to downtown Tulsa. The outdoor ice skating rink offers 9,000 square feet of ice for revelers to enjoy. On Mondays, receive discounted admission with the donation of a non-perishable canned good, benefiting food banks around Oklahoma, and on Wednesdays with the donation of a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf or pair of gloves, benefiting nonprofits in the Tulsa area.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 12/5, Silversun Pickups, Wilderado, Cafuné

Z104.5 The Edge's Christmas Concert features alternative music artists, including Tulsa's own Wilderado.

WHERE: 423 N. Main St.

> 12/8, Clay Walker

Country singer and Texas native Clay Walker performs at the Cove at River Spirit.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

> 12/8-12/10, Tulsa Farm Show

The Tulsa Farm Show, billed as Oklahoma’s premier agricultural and ranching event, returns to Expo Square for the 29th year.

WHERE: SageNet Center, Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

> 12/9-12/23, “The Nutcracker”

Tulsa Ballet returns with its new version of this holiday classic, choreographed by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, that debuted last year. Tracy Grant Lord designed the elaborate sets and costumes.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 12/9-12/23, “A Christmas Carol”

This original, Tulsa-created musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella is back for the 45th year.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 12/10, Tulsa Christmas Parade

The 96th Tulsa Christmas Parade, presented by American Waste Control, will be a traditional format with spectators lining the streets while floats, balloons, bands and Santa Claus drive by, bringing Christmas joy to the streets of downtown Tulsa.

WHERE: Downtown Tulsa

> 12/10, Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

The Sooners and Razorbacks men’s basketball teams return to the BOK Center for the Crimson & Cardinal Classic.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 12/10, DC Young Fly and Friends

The So Fly Tour 2022 brings comedian DC Young Fly to Tulsa.

WHERE: 105 W. Reconciliation Way

> 12/15, Drag Queen Christmas

For the eighth consecutive year, Murray and Peter present “A Drag Queen Christmas” as fan-favorite queens take to the stage.

WHERE: 105 W. Reconciliation Way

> 12/16, Martina McBride

The Grammy-nominated country singer brings her Joy of Christmas Tour to Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock, 777. W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 12/16, David Phelps

The acclaimed vocalist and former member of the Gaither Vocal Band returns for his annual Christmas show.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

>12/16-12/17, "Christmas in Tulsa"

New artistic director Scott Seaton will lead the Signature Symphony and the Signature Chorale in a concert of holiday classics and new favorites.

WHERE: VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

> 12/17, Nikki Glaser

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will perform stand-up comedy at Tulsa Theater.

WHERE: 105 W. Reconciliation Way

> 12/18, Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Broadway style meets contemporary circus arts in this Sunday night performance.

WHERE: 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 12/28, Eli Young Band

The country music band will perform at Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock, 777. W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 12/31, Ron White

The comedian will perform a New Year's Eve show at The Cove at River Spirit.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

JANUARY

> 1/13-1/29, "1776"

Theatre Tulsa presents the story of the founding of America, but with a twist — an all-female cast.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 1/14, "Invigorating: Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5"

Gerard Schwarz is the guest conductor as the Tulsa Symphony presents the first entry in the Patti Johnson Wilson Classics Series.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 1/18, Josh Turner

The country music singer is set to perform at Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock, 777. W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 1/19, Grand Funk Railroad

Grand Funk Railroad brings its Some Kind of Wonderful tour to Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock, 777. W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 1/20, Ancient Aliens Live

The hit History Channel series "Ancient Aliens" presents a live show that will explore questions as old as the planet itself.

WHERE: Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center

> 1/24-1/29, "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new production of the iconic musical returns to the stage.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 1/27, Chamber Music Series: Mozart

The Tulsa Symphony presents the Josephine G. Winter Chamber Music Series, featuring Beethoven's Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16, and Mozart's Viola Quintet in G minor.

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

> 1/27-1/29, Green Country Home & Garden Show

The Green Country Home & Garden Show celebrates 20 years as it returns to Expo Square with vendors for all your home and garden projects.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

> 1/28, Oklahoma R&B Bash

Grammy-nominated performers Keith Sweat and Jagged Edge along with Next, Lloyd and J Holiday will take to the stage.

WHERE: 200 S. Denver Ave.

FEBRUARY

> 2/2, The Judds

Wynonna Judd is wrapping up the Judds' farewell tour.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 2/2, Aaron Lewis

The founder of the multi-platinum nu metal band Staind returns to his country origins for an acoustic show at The Cove.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

> 2/3, Spinners

The R&B band that formed in Ferndale, Michigan, in 1954 comes to Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock, 777. W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 2/4, "Captivating: Brahms' No. 1"

Yaniv Dinur is the guest conductor as the Tulsa Symphony presents the second entry in the Patti Johnson Wilson Classics Series.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 2/7, Death Cab for Cutie

The Grammy-nominated alt rock band brings the Asphalt Meadows tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: 423 N. Main St.

> 2/10-12, "Cinderella"

Tulsa Ballet will present the world premiere of a new version of this classic fairy tale, choreographed by Andrew McNichol, one of the rising stars of the dance world.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 2/10-2/11, PBR Unleash the Beast

For the 19th consecutive season, the Professional Bull Riders elite Unleash The Beast will compete at the PBR Express Ranches Classic.

WHERE: 200 S. Denver Ave.

>2/16, Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The Grammy-nominated blues-infused guitarist will play at The Cove.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

> 2/17-2/19, Darryl Starbird National Rod & Custom Car Show

The Darryl Starbird National Road & Custom Car Show is a can’t-miss event for car enthusiasts.

WHERE: SageNet Center, Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

> 2/21, Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in Springsteen’s first show at the BOK Center since 2009.

WHERE: 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 2/25, "Aida"

Tulsa Opera presents Verdi’s classic tragedy as Daniela Candillari, newly appointed Principal Conductor at Opera Theatre of St. Louis, makes her Tulsa debut.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 2/25, "Legends & Swans"

Acclaimed violinist Andrew Sords joins the Signature Symphony for a concert featuring two rarely heard works for violin and orchestra, along with selections from Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."

WHERE: VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

> 2/28, Dancing With the Stars Live

The American dance competition takes to the stage featuring favorite DWTS pros plus special guest stars.

WHERE: 105 W. Reconciliation Way

MARCH

> 3/3-3/11, “Skeleton Crew”

This play about an auto factory on the brink of closure in 2008 in Detroit was written by Dominique Morisseau.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 3/4, "Alluring: An Evening of Opera"

Daniel Hege is the guest conductor as the Tulsa Symphony presents the third entry in the Patti Johnson Wilson Classics Series.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 3/4, Faith Prince & Jason Graae

Broadway legends Faith Prince and Tulsa native Jason Graae bring their award-winning cabaret show to Tulsa.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 3/7-3/19, "Hamilton"

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, this musical is the story of America's founding, told in a modern way.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

>3/9, Buddy Guy

The 86-year-old blues legend who has influenced generations of guitarists brings his Damn Right Farewell Tour to The Cove.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

> 3/12, Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1

Guest conductor Brett Mitchell and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra present the Dr. David B. Waters Series at the University of Tulsa.

WHERE: Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Place

> 3/17, Chamber Music Series: Beethoven

The Tulsa Symphony presents the Josephine G. Winter Chamber Music Series, featuring Valorie Coleman's Afro-Cuban Concerto and Beethoven's String Quartet in A minor, No. 15, Op. 132.

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

> 3/23-3/26, “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music”

Tulsa Ballet presents the inspiring story of the composer behind some of the most beloved ballets in history.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 3/25, TobyMac

Multiplatinum-selling contemporary Christian artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 3/25, "Second City Swipes Right"

The renowned improv comedy troupe takes on modern romance and all its technological permutations in a new show.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.