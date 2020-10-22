Lending a hand: HillSpring Student Ministries help Louisiana hurricane victims

“They cooked of for us, gave us a place to stay and shower,” Wilcox said. “We had it better than I thought we would. They were great to us.”

The group spent all day Thursday and Friday working to help those in Lake Charles performing a variety of physical labor jobs required including debris cleanup, tree cutting and mucking out houses as well as other duties.

“Our hope and our goal was to meet their physical needs, but also our goal was to meet their spiritual needs,” said HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett, who made the trip as well.

Along with witnessing enormous devastation in the area, Barnett said he was taken aback at the attitudes of the locals, some of which had lost nearly everything they owned.

“The gratitude of the people, in the middle of it, was amazing,” Barnett said. “Here they are in the middle of a global pandemic plus they had these hurricanes come through … We talked to a lady the first day who had her house toppled. She said there’s people who have it worse than I do.”

While Wilcox was stunned by the destruction around him, the 16-year-old was glad to be able to lend a helping hand.