Leia
This is Leia. She is a 7 week old domestic shorthair white and grey tabby. She very sweetly carries herself... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Built at the wrong time and in the wrong place, both hotels changed hands and rebranded themselves multiple times over the years.
- Updated
Residents say the complex's office has been deserted.
- Updated
Experts in Tulsa have been telling people to “wait and see” for several weeks. But the question is: how long do we wait to find out if crapemyrtles are dead?
- Updated
President Joe Biden is expected in Tulsa on June 1 during commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, the White House confirmed Tuesday.
Related: Race Massacre Centennial events begin this week, continue into next
- Updated
- 8 min to read
I-244 expressway ensured that Black Wall Street would never return to its glory days.
Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here
- Updated
Savannah Lee May and the Oklahoma music group The Imaginaries also will star in "A Cowgirl's Song."
Permits approved for armed Second Amendment march to commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial
- Updated
Nick Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, last week called on the city to approve a special event permit for the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk scheduled for May 29.
- Updated
A Collinsville man faces federal child abuse charges after authorities say he tortured a 3-year-old girl in 2020 by making her wear a shock collar and zapping her repeatedly when she couldn’t recite the alphabet correctly, among other alleged horrors.
- Updated
Breeze Airways passengers will be able to fly nonstop to Tampa starting June 4 and to New Orleans and San Antonio beginning July 15.
- Updated
Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”