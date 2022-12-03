Led by Hannah Cooper, ORU backcourt off to remarkable start

ORU point guard Hannah Cooper scored 6.5 points per game as a junior last season.

The senior from El Paso, Texas, is scoring 19 points per game through the Golden Eagles’ first eight games under the direction of first-year ORU coach Kelsi Musick.

“Last year, I think we focused more on getting (the ball) to the post,” Cooper said, “but with this offense, it’s very guard-heavy. And so, like, if your guards can score, they’ll score.”

Ariel Walker, a graduate senior point guard, bumped her average from 5.6 last year to 10.2 points per game this season. Shooting guard Delaney Nix is scoring 10.9 points per game, up from 7.0 a year ago.

On top of leading the team in scoring, Cooper leads the Golden Eagles in 3-point percentage (44%), assists (37) and steals (12). She attempted 53 total 3-pointers last season after she transferred to ORU via Western Colorado. Cooper has already taken 18 triples this year.

“I feel like last year, she (Cooper) came in not really knowing where to go and what to do, kind of like everybody else,” Walker says. “Hannah’s a great point guard, and she’s just able to really attack… She didn’t really shoot at all last year. She’s more confident.”

“Her (Cooper’s) summer was pretty good, but I think once we got closer into the season and then the preseason, she really started to make a shift,” Musick says. “She can just score down those lane lines and she’s shifty and she has a great mid-range… And she can shoot it. They know that they’ve got the green light.”

Musick expected to seldom put Cooper and Walker on the floor simultaneously. Their combined output on both ends proved to valuable.

“I think part of that was we needed a better start. I didn’t think we were starting as tenaciously as we needed to,” Musick says. “I think Ariel’s probably our best ball-stopper… And the fact that they can play well together and we can push the ball and hopefully get some easier transition buckets is going to be key.”

“Last year, it was kind of just ‘go stand in the corner and get the ball to the post,’” Walker says. “There’s more freedom. You actually feel like if you get it and you’re open, ‘oh, I can shoot the shot.’”

The Golden Eagles (2-6) travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas (9-0) at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network.