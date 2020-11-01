Learning facilities enjoy the holidays
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We're headed in the wrong direction': Saint Francis uses ad to ask for public's help fighting COVID-19 amid record hospitalizations
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Saint Francis, said he doesn't think the trend is sustainable for Saint Francis — the largest health care system in Oklahoma — and that it has hired 18 contract registered nurses as the influx rises.
Construction to begin on 'national caliber' whitewater park made possible by Oklahoma, Arkansas partnerships, officials say
- Updated
The WOKA Whitewater Park will be located on the Illinois River in northeastern Adair County.
OU football: Frustrated Lincoln Riley says his view on marijuana use, rehabilitation has changed '180 degrees'
- Updated
Riley was emotional when asked how suspended players Trejan Bridges, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins have handled their current penalty. They've been out six games and it's not known if they'll play in Saturday's game.
- Updated
The MedWise Urgent Care Clinic will be located at 6336 E. Admiral Place.
- Updated
Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said fatigued medical workers feel defeated when they see "unmasked apathy in public places."
- Updated
A former Central High School basketball star, a highly accomplished OU coach and one of the more colorful figures in Oklahoma sports history, Billy Tubbs reportedly has entered hospice care in a north Texas facility.
- Updated
About 4,500 voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting at the downtown stadium that's home to the Tulsa Drillers.
'However long it takes': Voters line up at ONEOK Field to cast early ballots
Gallery: Tulsa County voters brave rain at ONEOK Field to cast early ballots
- Updated
Jerad Lindsey, the local officers' union leader, reportedly was infected with COVID-19 and died early Wednesday after suffering complications from the disease.
- Updated
Several standout performances. You tell us who had the best week.
- Updated
Detectives determined that the women were acting independently and not under the thumb of a human trafficker, a news release states.