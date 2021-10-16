Late errors doom Coweta in 2-1 loss to Piedmont in 5A softball final (copy)

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Schibbelhute kept the Coweta hitters at bay. Through four innings, she gave up just one hit, allowing the Wildcats to keep their slim lead.

Coweta’s Whitney Holcomb got her second hit of the game in the top of the fifth but was stranded at second, keeping the Tigers scoreless. The momentum shifted.

The top of the Coweta order came up in the sixth, and lead-off hitter Chaney Helton doubled to center and scored on Dasia Mason’s single up the middle to tie it at 1. Mason was then caught stealing second, and Kayley Iott grounded out to end the inning, but it was a brand new game.

The Tigers kept up the pressure in the top of the seventh when Sierra Soto bunted and reached first on a throwing error by Schibbelhute.

Piedmont catcher Aubrey Pyle picked off courtesy runner Carson Lyndons before Bailey Cooper’s double to the wall, which would have plated the go-ahead run. Instead, the game remained tied.