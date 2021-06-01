Ladybug "Bug"
There’s one simple change you can make to take back at least a piece of your privacy.
Some prominent African American leaders want nothing to do with Greenwood Rising, but many other Tulsans are eager to see what it's all about.
"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.
Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here
Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum
Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre
City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services
Watch now: Armed marchers take to downtown Tulsa streets in show of strength, solidarity in honor of Race Massacre victims
The event was held to raise awareness about Black people killed during the 1921 Race Massacre and to emphasize that such an event will never again happen, organizers said.
Roy Clark, nicknamed "superpicker" because of his skills with musical instruments, owned a personalized 1977 Lincoln Continental Town Car during his years as a Tulsa resident. The vehicle is among items for sale at an estate sale scheduled to begin June 2.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a proposal Thursday evening to use part of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to each of its more than 392,000 citizens.
Watch Now: Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments
Emails obtained by the Tulsa World indicate discussions between the attorney for the last known survivors and the Race Massacre Centennial Commission broke down days before the commemoration event was canceled.
Descendant of W. Tate Brady — Tulsa founder who played a role in race massacre — reaches out to leaders in the Greenwood District
A great-grandson of W. Tate Brady, a founder of Tulsa who played a role in the Tulsa Race Massacre, has has reached out to leaders in the Greenwood District in a reconciliation effort
Hunter has held the post since 2017, when he was appointed to fill the position left vacant when Scott Pruitt resigned as state attorney general to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.