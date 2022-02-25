KRYPTO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin Emig: Jerry Schmidt's 'goosebumps' return to OU football galvanized by players' 'all in' response to his workouts
- Updated
Bob Stoops' longtime strength-and-conditioning lieutenant speaks about the reunion with Brent Venables and the Sooners after a four-year stint at Texas A&M.
- Updated
There were incidents following Thursday’s Oral Roberts-North Dakota State and Friday’s Owasso-Booker T. Washington contests. Then on Sunday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped a Wisconsin assistant.
- Updated
Tickets for a BOK Center tour stop sold out quickly, so a second show has been added.
"If Broken Arrow can't figure out how to accommodate you, leave it. Never forget that you can always leave after high school. I did," writes Oakland, Calif., resident Steven Snodgrass.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
- Updated
Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, the gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Depew run by Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.
- Updated
A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.
MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant
Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park
- Updated
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Man accused of killing Tulsa musician, bar bouncer who caught him scouting cars to face trial on first-degree murder charge
- Updated
Many of the victim's family members and friends who attended the hearing said they were relieved to hear the judge bind Chris Bratton over on the original charge.
- Updated
The electric vehicle start-up last year announced plans to build a $400 million factory there.