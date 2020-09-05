Koterba cartoon
"The South is trying to rise again with the old Confederacy now in the Republican party," said Collinsville resident Johnnie Combs.
Brent Douglas and Phil Stone were radio partners for nearly 27 years at Tulsa radio station KMOD. From their partnership came the fictional character Roy D. Mercer and a record deal that introduced Roy to the world beyond the radio signal.
Tulsa's Union Public Schools has had so many cases since schools opened a week ago that the district is now posting up-to-date case counts on a new website daily.
'It's really weird to be teaching in a classroom with absolutely no students in it'': Tulsa Public Schools starts classes through distance learning
OU's Hall of Fame basketball coach finds controversy as several former players air startling grievances on social media
Muscogee (Creek) Nation plan to sell FlyingTee complex for $6.55 million moves forward, documents show
The proposed buyer and current operator, GolfSuites Tulsa, LLC, plans many investments into the facility.
The total number of snake bites reported to the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information so far in 2020 is 261, with about 10 bites reported each of the last two weeks. Of that total, 116 were copperhead bites.
Tulsa World editorial: Protect the people, Gov. Stitt! State's COVID-19 numbers are out of control and going the wrong way
If the governor won't sign off on the mask mandate President Donald Trump's coronavirus experts say is needed in the state, he should implement a tailored mandate that targets hot spots and particularly critical pieces of the puzzle, which includes all of metropolitan Tulsa.
Together, the two agreements are seen as a big step towards resolving a conflict over public higher education in Tulsa stretching back more than 40 years.
The Bridge is an estimated $4 million project set to begin construction in the summer of 2021 at 1319 S. Peoria Ave.
Melissa Evans, 56, of Claremore and George Blaylock, 81, of Salina, were pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 412 after the crash about 8:35 a.m. Thursday.