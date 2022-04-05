Konkol secures former Louisiana Tech signees McWright, Knight

Brian "BB" Knight II missed out on being the first commit of the Eric Konkol era by less than two hours.

With Konkol's first signing day as the University of Tulsa's men's basketball coach approaching, two three-star prospects from Texas, Jesaiah McWright and Knight II, committed to play for the former Louisiana Tech coach Tuesday night.

McWright, a senior guard from Cypress Falls High School announced his commitment to TU via Twitter at 6:48 p.m. Knight II, a senior guard from Tompkins High School, tweeted his commitment video at 8:41 p.m.

at 8:59 p.m., Konkol tweeted a gif reading "HURRICANE PARTY!" in blinking white, blue and yellow text.

Konkol was not at liberty to discuss the commitments of McWright or Knight II — doing so would be an NCAA recruiting violation — but he said "a hurricane party is a good thing."

McWright and Knight II signed to play for Konkol at Louisiana Tech in November. TU confirmed to the Tulsa World that their National Letters of Intent have been released by Louisiana Tech.

McWright was Texas' district 16-6A Most Valuable Player after scoring 14.3 points per game for Cypress Falls his senior year. He was also an academic All-District selection and a district high jump champion his junior year.

Knight II was a 19-6A All-District and academic All-District recipient his junior season at Tompkins.

The Division I regular signing period begins Wednesday, April 13.

TU has one scholarship available after McWright and Knight's commitments. Signee DJ Jefferson reopened his recruitment in March after signing to TU in November, but has not yet been released by the school. If granted, Jefferson's release would open up another scholarship.

