 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Klein

Klein

Klein is shy at first but a real lover boy once he warms up. Loves attention, bird watching, playing and... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert