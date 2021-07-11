Kim Komando: Why it’s time to rethink cutting the cord

Years ago, cutting the cord meant ditching your expensive cable plan for internet-based options that cost a fraction of the price. Now? You might be paying just as much, or even more.

If you want live TV, those packages are pricey. Of course, you can always buy an antenna and get free TV.

Did you know you can watch TV from your computer without paying for cable, too? All it takes is a little device called a TV tuner.

When it comes to streaming, you might have too much of a good thing. If you’re spending way more than you want to, I can help.

Only keep what you need

A new show you really want to watch comes out, so you snap up a free trial for yet another streaming service. Or maybe you pay for a subscription in the first place because not every streaming service offers a free trial. Looking at you, Netflix.

It’s understandable. Every service has its own shows with five-star ratings from the critics. Before you know it, you’re dropping a ton of money on services you’re not even using.