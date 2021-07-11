Kim Komando: Why it’s time to rethink cutting the cord

Years ago, cutting the cord meant ditching your expensive cable plan for internet-based options that cost a fraction of the price. Now? You might be paying just as much, or even more.
If you want live TV, those packages are pricey. Of course, you can always buy an antenna and get free TV.
Did you know you can watch TV from your computer without paying for cable, too? All it takes is a little device called a TV tuner.
When it comes to streaming, you might have too much of a good thing. If you’re spending way more than you want to, I can help.
Only keep what you need
A new show you really want to watch comes out, so you snap up a free trial for yet another streaming service. Or maybe you pay for a subscription in the first place because not every streaming service offers a free trial. Looking at you, Netflix.
It’s understandable. Every service has its own shows with five-star ratings from the critics. Before you know it, you’re dropping a ton of money on services you’re not even using.
Here’s my advice. Make a list of all the streaming services you pay for right now. Take a good hard look at your costs and see which platforms you use the least — or not at all. Then it’s time to cancel. Many will try to lure you back in with a free or discounted month. If you take advantage, set a reminder, so you cancel when that free month runs out.
Go with a bundle or score a freebie
With a bit of research, you can probably save on what you're already subscribed to. Here's a good example: Disney+ is $7.99 per month on its own. Hulu costs $11.99 a month without the ads. You can get Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ bundled together for just $13.99 a month. Win.
Some services you can get totally free if you’re in the know. Free Netflix is included with most of T-Mobile’s Magenta and Magenta MAX plans at no extra cost. Some AT&T unlimited plans include a free HBO Max subscription, and Hulu is included with Sprint’s unlimited plans. Many of Verizon’s unlimited plans include a year of Disney+ free.
Not everything costs money
There’s a whole world of free movies online. You just have to know where to look.
A word of warning: Don’t go Googling on your own for free movie sites. There’s a ton of junk out there, and many of these sites pirate content (which can land you in hot water). Many also contain tricky buttons that you click to play, only to be led to another site.
That’s why we did the work for you. Kanopy, Popcornflix, and Sony Crackle are a few sites we’ve tried and like. Keep in mind, many of these are ad-supported, but it is nice to save a buck.