Kim Komando: Ways your smartphone can help you get things done

For Android, Heart Rate Monitor works similarly. Cover the back camera, stay still, and you’ll get a reading.

Just remember, apps like this are not a replacement for seeing a medical professional or talking to your doctor if you’re not feeling well.

Find that missing sock or other lost items

How often do things end up lost behind the couch or under the bed? This one is super simple, but I bet you’ll use it. Next time you suspect you’ve dropped something in a tight space, use your phone to snap a picture.

It can see where you can’t, and you’ll be able to spot the object if it’s there. You can even try a video if you need to capture a larger hard-to-reach area. The same goes for high-up spaces you can’t see without reaching your arm as high as it can go and snapping a pic.

Check your remote control batteries

Many of us still use remote controls that run on AA or AAA batteries. When your remote isn’t responding quite right, there’s a good chance the batteries are to blame. It’s easy to use your phone to check.