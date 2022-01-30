Kim Komando: How to look better in selfies and group photos

Determine your best selfie angle

First, let me be the one to say it: Taking a photo of your face with the camera below you is very rarely flattering.

So, how do you determine the best angle for you? Instagram influencer Vi Luong says you should take a series of nine selfies from different angles.

Hold your smartphone and look at it head-on. Then, take three pictures: one with the camera right in front of your face, one above and one below.

Now it’s time to angle your face. Turn to the right for the following three pictures and keep your head still. Now, take one photo of yourself with the camera at face level, one where the camera is high, and one is lower.

Then tilt your face to the left. Keep your head still and snap three pictures (face level, above and below) at this new angle.

Once you get these nine photos, compare them to one another to see which angle suits you best. Ask a friend or family member you trust if you can’t decide.

Make your eyes twinkle