Kim Komando: Apps you need to remove from your phone now

CamScanner on iPhone or Android

With precise cropping and auto light adjustments, this scanner app quickly shot to popularity. CamScanner even has an ID scan template, so employees filling out new hire paperwork can quickly scan and upload sensitive documents.

Now, hold on a minute before you trust this free app with your driver’s license, financial documents, and Social Security number.

Back in 2019, cybersecurity researchers found malicious code in the Android version of the PDF creator app. The bad code came from a third-party advertising library. The app was updated, removing the offending SDK, and later returned to the Google Play Store. Still, you may choose to stay away because you don’t need it.

What can you use instead? For iPhone users, the pre-installed Notes app does everything you need when it comes to scanning.

For Android, try the Google Drive app. Hit the plus icon in the corner, then tap Scan. Easy!

Sketchy astronomy app

Astrology lets you peer into the stars to see why you are the way you are. Well, maybe.

But download Astro Guru: Astrology, Horoscope & Palmistry, and you’re in for a whole lot of data sharing.