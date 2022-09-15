Kim Komando: 5 ways tech can help you feel safer at home

Whether you have a full house or live alone, there's a lot you can do to feel safer where you live.

1. Connect with your community

Getting to know your neighbors can be one of the best ways to feel more secure. If you haven’t, introduce yourself. You’ll feel better knowing the neighborhood has your back.

You can get to know the broader neighborhood, too, through NextDoor. Create an account to connect with people who live nearby. Just get ready for a healthy dose of drama. I'll never forget when I saw a post about someone driving too fast. Ahem, it was me.

A more fun way to get to your community is to join a buy nothing group. This is where neighbors pass around items they no longer use. Let's say you're upgrading your TV and need to get rid of the old one. Rather than go through the trouble of selling it, ask if anyone nearby would like to come and get it.

2. Set up your phone for emergencies

Your phone is always with you and can be a lifeline in an emergency. A smart step is to activate your phone's emergency SOS feature. When triggered, this will call emergency services and send notifications and updates to your chosen personal emergency contacts.

Set up emergency contacts for your iPhone

● Open the Health app and tap your profile picture, then Medical ID.

● Select Edit, then scroll to Emergency Contacts.

● Tap the Add emergency contact button, then select a contact. Add their relationship.

● Hit Done to confirm your changes.

To call emergency services:

● Press the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider pops up.

● To call emergency services, drag the slider.

● You can also continue holding the side and volume buttons to contact emergency services automatically.

Once the countdown ends, your phone will contact emergency services.

Set up emergency contacts and SOS on your Android

● Open the Safety app, and sign in to your Google Account.

● Tap Settings, then Medical information to add info like blood type, allergies, or medications. Tap the item in the list you want to update.

● Tap Emergency contacts, then Add contact and choose the existing contact you want to add.

Now you need to activate your Android’s SOS feature:

● In this same app, tap Safety & emergency and then Emergency SOS.

● Turn on Use Emergency SOS.

● You can also turn on Play alarm sound to play a loud sound when Emergency SOS starts.

● Decide which emergency actions should trigger when you use Emergency SOS. Turn on the actions you want to use: Call emergency services and Share info with emergency contacts.

To call emergency services:

● Press the Power button five times or more. A five-second countdown begins before emergency actions are started. To cancel Emergency SOS, swipe Cancel to the right during the countdown.

● After the five-second countdown, emergency actions are started depending on your settings.

3. Make it look like you’re home, even when you’re not

Whether you’re at work for the day or off on a week-long vacation, there are ways to make it look like your home is occupied even though it’s empty. Mechanical or smart-home timers can turn lights and a stereo or TV on and off.

Have an Echo speaker? Alexa Guard is like a pair of ears you leave at home. Your Echo device will listen for glass breaking, smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms. You’ll get an alert on your phone if these sounds are detected.

4. Install a smart security system

Home security technology has come a long way since the days of elaborate hard-wired systems with lengthy, expensive contracts. You can now customize a system for your home that includes exactly what you want and even set it all up yourself.

5. Think before you post online

We tend to want to post every exciting moment in our lives on social media, but it might not be just your friends who are watching your adventures. If you maintain a public profile, anyone can see you’re exploring a new city far from home.

The simplest solution is not to post personal information on social media, including your vacation schedule. Wait until you get back to share photos and videos.

If you're determined to share in real-time, at least be sure to restrict your accounts to trusted friends and family.