After a rough start, the University of Tulsa roared back Thursday night for its first season-opening football victory since 2018.

The Kevin Wilson era as TU's head coach began with the offense committing three turnovers in the first six minutes and being shut out in the first quarter. But that was followed by four touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 42-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Tulsa had 517 total yards while UAPB had 252.

It also was a winning debut for Gus T., who was introduced as TU's new mascot a few minutes before the game.

TU's offense was led by backup quarterback Cardell Williams, who completed 13-of-14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns plus a rushing TD in his college debut. Williams, a redshirt freshman, replaced injured starter Braylon Braxton, who threw interceptions on both of his series as UAPB took a 7-0 lead.

Marquis Shoulders caught five passes for 132 yards and two TDs, the latter giving TU a 28-7 halftime lead. Jordan Ford added 19 rushes for 110 yards and a TD.

Tulsa's next game is at 10th-ranked Washington on Sept. 9.

