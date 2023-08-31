After a rough start, the University of Tulsa roared back Thursday night for its first season-opening football victory since 2018.
The Kevin Wilson era as TU's head coach began with the offense committing three turnovers in the first six minutes and being shut out in the first quarter. But that was followed by four touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 42-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Tulsa had 517 total yards while UAPB had 252.
It also was a winning debut for Gus T., who was introduced as TU's new mascot a few minutes before the game.
TU's offense was led by backup quarterback Cardell Williams, who completed 13-of-14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns plus a rushing TD in his college debut. Williams, a redshirt freshman, replaced injured starter Braylon Braxton, who threw interceptions on both of his series as UAPB took a 7-0 lead.
Marquis Shoulders caught five passes for 132 yards and two TDs, the latter giving TU a 28-7 halftime lead. Jordan Ford added 19 rushes for 110 yards and a TD.
Tulsa's next game is at 10th-ranked Washington on Sept. 9.
Photos: TU defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in season opener
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) jumps from an attempted tackle by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions linebacker Timon Akins (8) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Bayne Tryon (88) celebrates his touchdown with Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Malachai Jones (13) as fireworks go off during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Bayne Tryon (88) runs in a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive back Kanion Williams (9) runs with an intercepted pass during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) carries the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown with a block from Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Kyron Grayson (47) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Laprel Boyd (5) tries to block a pass by Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens (9) is sacked by Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Ben Kopenski (0) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Zaid Hamden (57) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
University of Tulsa football players line up in front of the student section to sing the school's alma mater after winning their season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium. Tulsa beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 42-7.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Fans begin to fill up the student section before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Gus T., the new TU mascot, raises the hurricane flag near the 50 yard line before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Gus T., the new TU mascot, gives a thumbs up while riding a cart onto the field before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Gus T., the new TU mascot, flexes while posing for cameras before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions running back Michael Jamerson (6) scores a touchdown after being tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Coleton Smith (8) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions running back Joshua Edwards (32) is tackled just past the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) speaks with staff on the sideline after being replaced in the game by Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes run onto the field before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes run onto the field before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) catches a snap during warm ups before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes cheer after finishing warm ups before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Jordan Ford (6) fumbles the ball from a hit by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions safety Marcus Askew II (22) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens (9) hands the ball off to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions running back Michael Jamerson (6) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Bill Jackson (3) carries the ball behind the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) looks downfield for an open receiver during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Laprel Boyd (5) intercepts a pass intended for Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Marquis Shoulders (4) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens (9) carries the ball while trying to avoid being tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4), safety Kendarin Ray (1) and safety LJ Wallace (22) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Bill Jackson (3) carries the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) is sacked by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive lineman Anas Luqman (91) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens (9) looks for open receivers as he is chased by Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Joseph Anderson (44) and defensive lineman Owen Ostroski (48) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Jordan Ford (6) runs a carry down the sideline as he is chased by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Laprel Boyd (5) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Devan Williams (19) is stopped on a carry near the goal line by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Shawn Wilson (33) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Jordan Ford (6) is tackled by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Grant Ewell Jr. (21) near the goal line during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson yells out a play to his players from the sideline during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Jewel Fletcher (13) is tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive back Donte Burton (12) on a kickoff return during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions running back Joshua Edwards (32) puts out his arm towards Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Jayden Simon (90) on a carry during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Bill Jackson (3) carries the ball past the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) walks off the field with team staff at half time during the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Malachai Jones (13) makes a catch in the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Malachai Jones (13) makes a catch in the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Malachai Jones (13) celebrates his touchdown with Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Ethan Hall (47) and offensive lineman Jeremy Jones (74) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Marquis Shoulders (4) celebrates his touchdown with running back Bill Jackson (3) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) is tackled on a carry by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions linebacker Timon Akins (8) near the goal line during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Jordan Ford (6) is tackled in the endzone by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions linebacker Timon Akins (8) to score a touchdown during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Jordan Ford (6) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Cardell Williams (7) during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Jalen Macon (14) is tackled on a carry by Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Ben Kopenski (0) and defensive lineman Owen Ostroski (48) during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions running back Joshua Edwards (32) is tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Reggie Ellis (3) during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Zaid Hamden (57) blocks a pass by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Jalen Macon (14) during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions tight end Kevin English (85) is tackled near the sideline by Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Dayne Hodge (39) during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) is knocked
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) carries the ball past the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Bayne Tryon (88) celebrates his touchdown with Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Malachai Jones (13) as fireworks go off during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson walks off the field with his players after a timeout during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson reaches to give a handshake to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions offensive lineman Rolando Jones (51) after the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium. Tulsa beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 42-7.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Fans in the student section cheer after the University of Tulsa won their season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium. Tulsa beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 42-7.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
University of Tulsa football players line up in front of the student section to sing the school’s alma mater after winning their season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium. Tulsa beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 42-7.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) looks into a camera during an interview after the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium. Tulsa beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 42-7.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The UAPB marching band plays in the away team section before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The TU marching band takes the field before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The TU marching band takes the field before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
A referee tosses the coin before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) and linebacker Dorian Hopkins (41) walk onto the field for the coin toss before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Bill Jackson (3) takes a handoff from quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) is pushed out of bounds by Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions defensive back Grant Ewell Jr. (21) during the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) throws a pass during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson speaks to his players in a huddle during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson reacts to a play on the field during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions running back Joshua Edwards (32) is tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Zaid Hamden (57) and defensive lineman Vontroy Malone (32) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Kamdyn Benjamin (18) returns a punt as defensive back Donte Burton (12) blocks Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions wide receiver Derrick White (82) during the second quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Jalen Macon (14) tries to run from Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Joseph Anderson (44) behind the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Jalen Macon (14) dodges a tackle by Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Coleton Smith (8) during the third quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Roman Fuller (10) fakes a handoff to running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the fourth quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
TU season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Players shake hands on the field after the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium. Tulsa beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a score of 42-7.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
July 25, 2023 video. The first-year Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach also held the same position at Indiana from 2011-16. Video courtesy/AAC
