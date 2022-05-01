Kennel Club: Getting all that hair ready for a show

See highlights from the show at Expo Square.
Photos: Dogs compete in Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show
Banks jumps after a toy while competing in Air Retrieve during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A dog waits for their owner to be groomed during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A dog owners walks their dog outside during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tiffany Laitner grooms her dog, Jovie, before showing them during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Aylee hits the water while competing in dock diving during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Nero swims while competing in Air Retrieve during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A competitor shows their dog during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ryder dives into the water while competing in Air Retrieve during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Danielle St. Romani, of Beaumont, Texas, grooms her dog, Stellar, before she shows them during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dog fur sits on the ground of a grooming station during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Competitors wait to have their dogs judged during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Owners grooms their dogs during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Water drips off of Strike dives after competing in dock diving during the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa Dog Show at Expo Square on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
