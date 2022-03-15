 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathryn S. Hopper

  • Updated
  • 0

Sand Springs. Hopper, Kathryn S., 79. Baker. Died March 5, 2022. Visitation Thursday 3/10 from 5-7 pm, funeral service Friday 3/11 at 10 a.m., both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Graveside Friday 3/11 at 3 p.m. at Moline, KS Cemetery. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert