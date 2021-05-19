Kate Miley, Houston Jennings receive OCA All-State tennis recognition

Bishop Kelley's Kate Miley and Cascia Hall's Houston Jennings were among area tennis players who received All-State recognition Wednesday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Miley won the No. 1 singles title at the Class 6A state tournament and led the Comets to the team title. Jennings was runner-up in No. 1 singles at the 5A state meet, leading the Commandos to the team title in her classification.
The OCA also announced the All-State golf teams Wednesday.
The All-State golf matches (boys and girls) are set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa. The All-State tennis matches are set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the University of Tulsa's Michael D. Case Center.
The matches in both sports are part of the OCA convention, which returns to Tulsa after last year's games and convention were canceled because of the coronavirus.
Fort Gibson's Michael Shelton and Nowata's Gary Hollingshead were chosen to coach the East golf and tennis teams, respectively.
All-State Golf Teams
East Girls
Nina Aills, Broken Arrow; Logan Allen, Perkins-Tryon; Katelyn Bollenbach, Jenks; Haley Bundy, Edison; Meghan Charles, Sand Springs; Avery Clevenger, Broken Arrow; Caitlyn Henson, Wagoner; Sidney Keller, Keys Park Hill; Aubrey Manley, Regent Prep; Emi Osteen, Kingston; Bradi McLemore, Durant; Aubree Morton, Hilldale.
East Boys
Matt Barlow, Bishop Kelley; Zachary Decker, Grove; Gus Fritz, Shawnee; Evan Gwin, Chandler; Trent Hixon, Pawnee; Isaac Latta. Keys Park Hill; Jamen Parsons, Jenks; Jacoby Riggs, Grove; Carson Stookey, Inola; Jeremy Tandoy, Union; Dylan Teeter, Bixby; Mark Weems, Ada.
West Girls
Anna Bautista, Guymon; Haley Blevins, Edmond North; Libby Bradshaw, Carl Albert; Reagan Chaney, Plainview; Kelsey Douglas, Tuttle; Drew Faires, Mount St. Mary; Parker Garrett, Dickson; Maddi Kamas, Kingfisher; Layne Miller, Christian Heritage; Lindyn Ross, Plainview; Sara Sherrard, Christian Heritage; Lillian Whitley, Edmond Memorial.
West Boys
Jaxen Brewer, Washington; Cash Clark, Community Christian; Travis Poole, Elk City; Max Garza, Mount St. Mary; Drew Goodman, Christian Heritage; Tres Hill, Elk City; Braden Hirzel, Guthrie; Shane Herlihy, Edmond North; Luke O’Dell, Turner; Dominic Stevens, Crescent; Izaac White, Duncan; Jordan Wilson, Edmond North;
All-State Tennis Teams
East Girls
Aubrey Bailey, Bishop Kelley; Maggie Holcomb, Bixby; Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall; Savannah Lee, Bixby; Lauren Sutton, Stillwater; Micaela McSpadden, Oolgah; Lauren Michalcik, Metro Christian; Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley; Trent Miller, Byng; Lucie Tuttle, Cascia Hall.
East Boys
Aydon Andrews, Henryetta; Patrick Bernius, Jenks; Jaden Carroll, Tahlequah; Konnor Collins, Broken Arrow; Sloan French, Union; Neel Gautam, Durant; Brock Hannagan, Cascia Hall; Trenton Miller, Tahlequah; Dylan Patterson, Riverfield; Noah Watkins, Ada.
West Girls
Chloe Hill, Deer Creek; Sydnee Looper, Beaver; Peyton McCuan, Bishop McGuinness; Claire Meursing, Edmond Santa Fe; Aimee Pham, OKC Classen; Landry Purvis, Edmond Santa Fe; Genevieve Young, Lawton Ike; Brooke Thompson, Heritage Hall; Annabelle Treadwell, Heritage Hall; Sydney White, Duncan.
West Boys
Colby Brungardt, Edmond North; Hunter DeMunbrun, Crossings Christian; Daniel Haley, Crossings Christian; Carson Horsburgh, Edmond Memorial; Wesley Jansen, Heritage Hall; Nick Johnson, Duncan; Nate Moore, Yukon; Carter Senger, Elk City; Luke Winslow, Christian Heritage; Jack Warman, Edmond North.