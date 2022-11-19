Tags
Adepoju Adebawore and Cayden Green, two Kansas City-area stars, met with the Tulsa World this week to talk about OU's season, late flips and the message from Sooners coaches.
Mike Gundy has always been influential on Cale, but never more importantly than the past three months since his younger brother lost his OU football job
On Friday, Andrew Chung finally came to Oklahoma.
The vehicle hit a deer, ran off right side of roadway, struck a tree, and overturned into a creek.
"Tulsa King" debuted Nov. 13 on Paramount+.
A funeral service has been set for the Sand Springs native, who died Friday in a hunting accident.
Megan Holloway, a 2016 Charles Page High School graduate, died Tuesday. She was 24.
The portions of meat we received were extremely generous, and the catfish was exemplary, so much so that I wished I had ordered a platter of it after taking the first bite.
Four Tulsans — one posthumously — are among the eight Oklahomans who were inducted Thursday evening as the 2022 class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Golden Driller Plaza got a makeover in conjunction with the arrival of "Tulsa King," a streaming series starring Sylvester Stallone.
