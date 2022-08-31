Kane Brown coming to BOK Center

Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming tour to the BOK Center on May 12.

Tickets start at $40.50 and go on sale Sept. 9 at bokcenter.com.

Brown recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and became the first country artist to perform on the show.

Brown has released two studio albums, three EPs, has over 12 billion streams and multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications. He has received five American Music Awards and was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his single “Worldwide Beautiful.”